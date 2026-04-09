Landowner Cannot Cancel Power of Attorney After Receiving Payment, Rules Jammu Kashmir Court
A court in Jammu Kashmir upholds the irrevocable power of attorney in the Samba Land Dispute, dismissing appeal over cancellation attempt
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Srinagar: While dismissing a civil appeal filed by a 76-year-old landowner challenging an interim injunction in a Samba land dispute, a Jammu and Kashmir court held that an “irrevocable power of attorney coupled with consideration cannot be unilaterally cancelled to the prejudice of the agent".
In his 15-page judgment, Principal District Judge Jammu R.N. Watal upheld the trial court's February 19 order that had stayed the operation of a July 7, 2015, cancellation deed executed by appellant Swarn Kanta (79) against respondent Munish Bhatia.
The district court’s most consequential observation came on the legal character of an agency created through a registered power of attorney backed by sale consideration. “...in no stretch of imagination a power of attorney can be unilaterally revoked to prejudice the agent,” the court said.
The dispute concerns five kanals of land in Vijaypur in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, part of a larger land transaction between the parties dating back to June 2014.
According to court records, Bhatia, the original plaintiff before the trial court, alleged that Kanta had executed an “irrevocable general power of attorney” in his favour after receiving substantial sale consideration but later cancelled it "behind the plaintiff's back" without notice.
In his plea, the respondent asserted verbatim that “the deed of irrevocable general power of attorney dated June 4, 2014, was coupled with a consideration, and the plaintiff had acquired an interest in the same; therefore, the defendant had no right to cancel the same in terms of section 202 of the Contract Act.”
Bhatia also claimed he had already paid Rs 2.20 crore and had been handed peaceful possession, and that the cancellation surfaced only in April 2022 when a purchaser approached revenue authorities.
Kanta, however, strongly disputed the claim and alleged that Bhatia and his associate had violated the original agreement by failing to make timely payments.
Her appeal argued verbatim that the respondent and his associate “violated the terms and conditions of the Agreement to Sell and have not complied with the agreed terms and conditions... and have not made the agreed balance payment within the stipulated period, which compelled the appellant to cancel the said Power of Attorney.”
She further alleged that the cancellation had been duly communicated, both through service of a copy and newspaper publication on July 11, 2015, and maintained that subsequent fresh agreements between the parties had already settled the controversy.
But after examining the registered power of attorney, the 2014 agreement to sell, the cancellation deed, payment receipts, and subsequent documents, the district judge found enough material to sustain the trial court's prima facie findings in favour of the respondent.
The court placed special emphasis on the financial stake acquired by the attorney-holder.
“There ought to be a principal-agent relationship between the parties, and secondly, the agent should have an interest in the subject matter." When both these essentials are fulfilled, the agency becomes irrevocable and cannot be unilaterally terminated at the behest of principle,” the court observed.
The court also underlined that acts already undertaken under the authority of the power of attorney could not simply be erased by a later cancellation.
In one of the judgment's key lines, the judge said, "...all acts done pursuant to the power of attorney dated June 4, 2014, have been ratified by the executants of the power of attorney, i.e., the appellant herein, and the clock cannot be reversed.”
The court also relied on Sections 201, 202 and 204 of the Indian Contract Act (ICA), particularly the statutory protection available where the agent has an independent interest in the subject matter.
Refusing to interfere with the injunction, the court concluded that the plaintiff had successfully established the three tests for interim relief. “...the observation of Ld. court below... that the plaintiff respondent herein succeeded in carving out a prima facie case and balance of convenience and apprehension of irreparable loss... stands and does not require any interference of this court in its appellate jurisdiction.”
Dismissing the appeal, the judge finally held, "The appeal seems to be meritless and is accordingly dismissed.”
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