ETV Bharat / bharat

Landowner Cannot Cancel Power of Attorney After Receiving Payment, Rules Jammu Kashmir Court

Srinagar: While dismissing a civil appeal filed by a 76-year-old landowner challenging an interim injunction in a Samba land dispute, a Jammu and Kashmir court held that an “irrevocable power of attorney coupled with consideration cannot be unilaterally cancelled to the prejudice of the agent".

In his 15-page judgment, Principal District Judge Jammu R.N. Watal upheld the trial court's February 19 order that had stayed the operation of a July 7, 2015, cancellation deed executed by appellant Swarn Kanta (79) against respondent Munish Bhatia.

The district court’s most consequential observation came on the legal character of an agency created through a registered power of attorney backed by sale consideration. “...in no stretch of imagination a power of attorney can be unilaterally revoked to prejudice the agent,” the court said.

The dispute concerns five kanals of land in Vijaypur in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, part of a larger land transaction between the parties dating back to June 2014.

According to court records, Bhatia, the original plaintiff before the trial court, alleged that Kanta had executed an “irrevocable general power of attorney” in his favour after receiving substantial sale consideration but later cancelled it "behind the plaintiff's back" without notice.

In his plea, the respondent asserted verbatim that “the deed of irrevocable general power of attorney dated June 4, 2014, was coupled with a consideration, and the plaintiff had acquired an interest in the same; therefore, the defendant had no right to cancel the same in terms of section 202 of the Contract Act.”

Bhatia also claimed he had already paid Rs 2.20 crore and had been handed peaceful possession, and that the cancellation surfaced only in April 2022 when a purchaser approached revenue authorities.

Kanta, however, strongly disputed the claim and alleged that Bhatia and his associate had violated the original agreement by failing to make timely payments.

Her appeal argued verbatim that the respondent and his associate “violated the terms and conditions of the Agreement to Sell and have not complied with the agreed terms and conditions... and have not made the agreed balance payment within the stipulated period, which compelled the appellant to cancel the said Power of Attorney.”