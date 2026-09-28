Land Will Always Be Only Indisputable Marker Of Success In Warfare: Gen Seth
Gen Seth also cautioned that 'one size does not fit all' as India has diverse terrain and threat spectrum.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 12:44 AM IST|
Updated : September 28, 2026 at 12:56 AM IST
New Delhi: Land will be the sole tangible "indisputable marker of success" in warfare, as victory will always be measured in territorial terms, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth said on Sunday.
He also said an army should have the capability to endure long-drawn conflicts, while technology must make soldiers faster and better informed. Gen Seth put forth the vision of 'SAMARTH' to enhance the operational readiness of the force, and said when a crisis becomes prolonged, 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) will be the winning factor that will make the difference between the victor and the vanquished.
He was addressing a session at the NDTV Defence Summit. The Army chief said the capability clock is "slower" than the technology clock, and therefore the capability development has to be "capable" or 'SAMARTH'.
Gen Seth said an effective force should be capable of adapting and upgrading its capabilities faster than evolving threats, while modernising itself and remaining mission-ready in the era of "transformative wars".
He spelt out his vision for the Indian Army in the acronym 'SAMARTH', saying the word in Hindi means capable. Explaining each letter of the coinage, he said 'S' stands for sustainability - the ability to endure long-drawn conflicts, 'A' stands for adaptation, while 'M' represents modernisation to be mission-ready.
The next 'A' stands for acceleration, meaning integration of capabilities that directly enhance the effectiveness of legacy systems, besides infusion of technology, he added.
'R' in 'SAMARTH' means resilience, while 'T' stands for technology, which includes AI, autonomous systems, robotics, drones, etc., while 'H' means human-machine teaming, the Army chief said.
“Technology must make our soldiers faster, better informed and more effective. It should allow him to make better judgement,” Gen Seth said.
“That is what 'SAMARTH' means - being a capable force, having endurance and an ability to adapt, and stay ahead of others in this era of transformative wars,” he said.
Gen Seth also cautioned that "one size does not fit all" as India has diverse terrain and threat spectrum. The Indian Army needs both the "long arm and the strong arm," he said.
In his address, he underlined that while there is so much talk about information and cognitive domains of multi-domain warfare, but the true constants of a war are -- land and 'yodha' (soldier).
"Through all this clutter, there is one reality that does not change -- Land. Land will always be the one and the only tangible, indisputable marker of success. Victory was, is, and will always be measured in territorial terms. And that territory will be occupied, secured and defended by soldiers - 'yodha'," he added
"I would like to keep 'Atmanirbhar Yodha' at the heart of the capability development. Because the 'yodha' is the destination of self-reliance," the Army chief said.
He also posited that unlike in earlier wars, in today's war there is "no clear finish line, no photos declaring that a war is over" and there is "no demarcation".
"Conflict timelines are becoming increasingly indefinite, with intermittent spikes of intense fighting. Technology is certainly shortening the battles, but it is not necessarily shortening the war. These millennium wars can therefore, at best, be described as wars with a pause," Gen Seth argued.
Pause, in fact, is becoming part of a military strategy, with the pause representing not the termination of conflict, but merely a change in its intensity and manifestation, he said. The Army chief said there is no substitute to self-reliance, and "our atmanirbharta must always be in a dynamic mode; it must continuously evolve".
Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani and Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan also attended separate sessions at the event.
During an interactive session, the CDS said, "We need to develop a mix of both hard-kill and soft-kill systems, inexpensive interceptors...the ability to detect them, engage them at scale, while at the same time having more exquisite systems to engage the better technological systems that will follow in the wake of the inexpensive systems."
The Navy chief addressed a separate session and said the Indian Ocean will continue to face familiar challenges -- such as choke points and maritime piracy. He also underlined that the rules-based order at present seems to be challenged.
The admiral said the maritime environment in the Indian Ocean will likely remain "contested and unpredictable", and technology will continue to change the character of warfare, including in the maritime domain.
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