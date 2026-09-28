ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Will Always Be Only Indisputable Marker Of Success In Warfare: Gen Seth

New Delhi: Land will be the sole tangible "indisputable marker of success" in warfare, as victory will always be measured in territorial terms, Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth said on Sunday.

He also said an army should have the capability to endure long-drawn conflicts, while technology must make soldiers faster and better informed. Gen Seth put forth the vision of 'SAMARTH' to enhance the operational readiness of the force, and said when a crisis becomes prolonged, 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) will be the winning factor that will make the difference between the victor and the vanquished.

He was addressing a session at the NDTV Defence Summit. The Army chief said the capability clock is "slower" than the technology clock, and therefore the capability development has to be "capable" or 'SAMARTH'.

Gen Seth said an effective force should be capable of adapting and upgrading its capabilities faster than evolving threats, while modernising itself and remaining mission-ready in the era of "transformative wars".

He spelt out his vision for the Indian Army in the acronym 'SAMARTH', saying the word in Hindi means capable. Explaining each letter of the coinage, he said 'S' stands for sustainability - the ability to endure long-drawn conflicts, 'A' stands for adaptation, while 'M' represents modernisation to be mission-ready.

The next 'A' stands for acceleration, meaning integration of capabilities that directly enhance the effectiveness of legacy systems, besides infusion of technology, he added.

'R' in 'SAMARTH' means resilience, while 'T' stands for technology, which includes AI, autonomous systems, robotics, drones, etc., while 'H' means human-machine teaming, the Army chief said.

“Technology must make our soldiers faster, better informed and more effective. It should allow him to make better judgement,” Gen Seth said.

“That is what 'SAMARTH' means - being a capable force, having endurance and an ability to adapt, and stay ahead of others in this era of transformative wars,” he said.

Gen Seth also cautioned that "one size does not fit all" as India has diverse terrain and threat spectrum. The Indian Army needs both the "long arm and the strong arm," he said.