ETV Bharat / bharat

Land Sinking In Jammu Kashmir Village Due To Tunnel Construction 'Work' Leaves People On The Edge

Kheri, Jammu: Elderly woman, Mukhtyara Begum, has been visiting almost every day to Kheri village in Jammu, where their house was damaged due to sinking of land. She nurse the hope the land erosion would someday stop and the family would be able to begin their lives afresh by either repairing the house or constructing a new one.

"Last year, one of our two houses was completely damaged and we got a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh from the administration. We thought of using it for repairs, but this year the situation is becoming worse. In the past one month, the level of sinking has increased. It is getting wider and wider and the effect of the land sinking is shifting to other areas," said Mukhtyara in a despondent tone.

House damages in Kheri village due to land sinking. (ETV Bharat)

Not only Mukhtyara, but several other residents of Kheri village, situated few kilometers away from Jammu city, are bearing the brunt of reckless development. The inhabitants of the village, falling in Raipur area of Jammu district, have attributed the sinking of land to the construction of a couple of tunnels on the Jammu ring road project. According to them, since the work on these tunnels commenced, the land erosion began here.

House damages in Kheri village due to land sinking. (ETV Bharat)

According to locals, the land subsidence started only after the construction of tunnels and their ancestors have been living in the village for hundreds of years and they didn't witness the situation earlier.

Ghulam Muhammad, a man in 70s, told ETV Bharat that for over a year now they have been witnessing the land subsidence. "It was on a small scale last year but this year, and especially in the last month, the level of sinking has been high. After the work on the tunnels on ring road projects started, the land sinking started. The use of heavy machinery in construction of tunnels might have triggered this."

Land sinking in Kheri village due to construction of tunnels on Jammu ring road project. (ETV Bharat)

"Our ancestors have been living here for over 300 to 400 years and we have never heard of land sinking before. We believe that the tunnel construction is the main reason behind this erosion," he added.