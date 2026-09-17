Land Sinking In Jammu Kashmir Village Due To Tunnel Construction 'Work' Leaves People On The Edge
The Kheri village is facing issue of land sinking with inhabitants attributing this to construction of tunnels on Jammu ring road project, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Kheri, Jammu: Elderly woman, Mukhtyara Begum, has been visiting almost every day to Kheri village in Jammu, where their house was damaged due to sinking of land. She nurse the hope the land erosion would someday stop and the family would be able to begin their lives afresh by either repairing the house or constructing a new one.
"Last year, one of our two houses was completely damaged and we got a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh from the administration. We thought of using it for repairs, but this year the situation is becoming worse. In the past one month, the level of sinking has increased. It is getting wider and wider and the effect of the land sinking is shifting to other areas," said Mukhtyara in a despondent tone.
Not only Mukhtyara, but several other residents of Kheri village, situated few kilometers away from Jammu city, are bearing the brunt of reckless development. The inhabitants of the village, falling in Raipur area of Jammu district, have attributed the sinking of land to the construction of a couple of tunnels on the Jammu ring road project. According to them, since the work on these tunnels commenced, the land erosion began here.
According to locals, the land subsidence started only after the construction of tunnels and their ancestors have been living in the village for hundreds of years and they didn't witness the situation earlier.
Ghulam Muhammad, a man in 70s, told ETV Bharat that for over a year now they have been witnessing the land subsidence. "It was on a small scale last year but this year, and especially in the last month, the level of sinking has been high. After the work on the tunnels on ring road projects started, the land sinking started. The use of heavy machinery in construction of tunnels might have triggered this."
"Our ancestors have been living here for over 300 to 400 years and we have never heard of land sinking before. We believe that the tunnel construction is the main reason behind this erosion," he added.
Kheri, though is not the only area in Jammu and Kashmir which has seen the massive land subsidence, but it is the only place where locals have attributed the sinking to the developmental project.
In past few years, many areas of the Union Territory like Parnote in Ramban district, Thathri area of Doda district, Tharar area near Balli Nallah on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and also in upper belt of Bathindi area of Jammu city have witnessed land subsidence cases, but the erosion had stopped only within few weeks.
Naseema Bi, another resident, told ETV Bharat that they remain worried about the land sinking and "have no place to go." "We want to shift to another place but have no place to go. We spend sleepless nights as the threat of sinking aggravates every passing hour." "We approached the construction company, which is working on tunnel projects, to come to our rescue but they asked us to produce documentary evidence that the sinking happened due to the tunnel construction," she added.
Since last year, few climate activists have been visiting the area to study the reason behind the land sinking. They have expressed serious concerns on the land subsidence and have asked the government to wake up to the matter and study the reasons behind it and prevent it from affecting other areas.
Anmol Ohrie, a climate activist based in Jammu, told ETV Bharat that for the last two to three years he and his team has been involved in "studying land subsidence cases" since the Joshimath land sinking occurred in Uttrakhand, but the "problem of the Kheri village is not getting due attention."
"We visited Pernote, Thathri and other areas. We believe that Kheri is not getting attention as it is a sparsely populated area. But the situation is worrisome."
Another activist, Agriya Singh Chauhan said, the land sinking issue has only aggravated. "We have tried to back these people legally and are trying to make the court aware about the matter. The map of the area has drastically changed. The administration needs to look into the issue."
"It started at a small level and now involves a big area. The administration should look into the issue on an urgent basis," she added.
On the Jammu ring road project, almost 90 percent work has been completed, but two tunnel projects are delaying its completion. Earlier, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had said that due to "loose soil" in the area the tunnel work was taking time.
NHAI officials however said nobody has approached them over the land sinking issue and hence they can't make a statement "whether the land sinking has happened or how it happened."
Despite repeated attempts Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Jammu north, under whose jurisdiction Kheri village falls, was not available for comments.
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