ETV Bharat / bharat

Land-Grab Probe: Supreme Court Permits WB Govt To File Report On Questioning Of Abhishek Banerjee's PA

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the government of West Bengal to submit the investigation report in a sealed cover in support of its claim that Sumit Roy, personal secretary of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, was not cooperating with the police in the ongoing probe in the Salboni land-grab case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J Joymalya Bagchi and J V Mohana. Roy’s counsel sought a pass-over of the hearing on the grounds that senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who argues for Roy, was busy in another court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the West Bengal government, contended that he wanted to file a “detailed interrogation” report of Roy and the report was sought to be filed in a sealed cover as police could not share investigation details with the accused at present.

Mehta said that in the previous hearing, a query was made whether he was confronted with the issue of large cash deposits. Mehta stressed that there was detailed interrogation, and he remained elusive, and he has the transcript. The law officer requested the bench to schedule the matter for hearing either tomorrow or the day after.