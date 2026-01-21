ETV Bharat / bharat

Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Lalu And Family Until February 3

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday again adjourned the hearing on framing of charges against the accused in the land-for-jobs money laundering case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and others.

The hearing was postponed due to the unavailability of Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The next hearing in the case will be held on February 3. The hearing had also been adjourned on January 19.

Earlier, the court had issued a summons to three accused based on the supplementary charge sheet. The accused summoned by the court include Mustaqim Ansari, Lalababu Chaudhary alias Lalababu Singh, and Rajendra Chaudhary. In this case, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused on August 6, 2024.

Since then, the prosecution was awaiting permission to prosecute Lalu Yadav. On May 14, the ED submitted the permission letter for prosecuting Lalu Yadav to the court.