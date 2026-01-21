Land-For-Jobs Case: Delhi Court Defers Framing Of Charges Against Lalu And Family Until February 3
Besides Lalu and Tejashwi, the ED's case also includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hima Yadav and others.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:05 AM IST|
Updated : January 21, 2026 at 1:34 AM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday again adjourned the hearing on framing of charges against the accused in the land-for-jobs money laundering case involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family members and others.
The hearing was postponed due to the unavailability of Special Judge Vishal Gogne. The next hearing in the case will be held on February 3. The hearing had also been adjourned on January 19.
Earlier, the court had issued a summons to three accused based on the supplementary charge sheet. The accused summoned by the court include Mustaqim Ansari, Lalababu Chaudhary alias Lalababu Singh, and Rajendra Chaudhary. In this case, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, and other accused on August 6, 2024.
Since then, the prosecution was awaiting permission to prosecute Lalu Yadav. On May 14, the ED submitted the permission letter for prosecuting Lalu Yadav to the court.
Besides Lalu and Tejashwi, the ED's case also includes Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hima Yadav, Hridayanand Chaudhary, Akhileshwar Singh, Kiran Devi, Hazari Prasad Rai, Sanjay Rai, and Dharmendra Singh. The court had taken cognisance of the first supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED on September 18, 2024. The charge sheet includes 96 documents as evidence.
On March 7, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hima Yadav, and Hridayanand Chaudhary in the ED's case. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED in this case on January 27.
Before the ED, the CBI had registered a case in this matter. In the CBI-related case, the court granted bail to former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Rabri Devi on October 4, 2023.
The court had taken cognisance of the second charge sheet filed by the CBI on September 22, 2023. The CBI had filed a supplementary charge sheet on July 3, 2023. The court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against all the accused, including these three, on February 27, 2023. On October 7, 2022, the CBI had filed a charge sheet against 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti, in the land-for-jobs scam case.