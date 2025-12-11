ETV Bharat / bharat

Land-For-Job Scam: Delhi Court Defers Hearing on Framing Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Others

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday deferred the hearing on the framing of charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and other accused in the alleged land-for-job corruption case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed verification report regarding all the accused in the case and scheduled the next hearing for December 15, 2025.

On December 8, 2025, the court was informed that some of the accused in the case are deceased. Subsequently, the court directed the CBI to verify the deaths of the accused and file a status report. Previously, the court had postponed its decision on framing of charges against the accused twice, on December 4, 2025 and November 10, 2025, for various reasons. The court had previously reserved its decision on August 25, 2025, in the case.

Lalu has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR filed by the CBI in this case and a stay on the trial court's proceedings. Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, another accused in this case, had filed a petition before the Principal and District Judge, seeking transfer from Judge Vishal Gogne's court to another court. The petition filed before the Principal and District Judge is still pending.