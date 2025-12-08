Lalu Yadav And Family Get Another Reprieve In Land-For-Jobs Case
Published : December 8, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has again postponed its decision on framing charges against the accused in the CBI FIR in the Land-for-Jobs case. Special Judge Vishal Gogane will now deliver his verdict on December 10. The court was informed today that some of the accused in the case have died, after which, the court directed the CBI to verify the deaths and submit a status report.
The court had previously postponed its decision twice, on December 4 and November 10, for various reasons. The court had reserved its decision on framing charges in the case on August 25.
It should be noted that RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR in the case, and a stay on the trial court proceedings. His wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, an accused in the case, has, meanwhile, filed a petition before the Principal and District Judge, seeking transfer of the case from Judge Vishal Gogane's court to another. The petition filed before the Principal and District Judge is still pending.
During the hearing at the High Court, Kapil Sibal, representing Lalu Yadav, stated that the necessary permission to prosecute in this case was not obtained. Consequently, the entire investigation is illegal. An investigation cannot be initiated without "necessary permission". Sibal stated that the entire proceedings in this case are flawed. During the hearing, the CBI lawyer stated that Lalu Yadav is deliberately withholding arguments on the framing of charges in the trial court.
It should be noted that on July 18, the Supreme Court refused to stay the trial court proceedings. On October 7, 2022, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Misa Bharti, in the Land-for-Jobs case. The trial court took cognisance of the CBI chargesheet on February 25. On June 7, 2024, the CBI filed a final chargesheet in this case, naming 78 people as accused, including 38 candidates seeking employment with the Railways.
