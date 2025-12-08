ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalu Yadav And Family Get Another Reprieve In Land-For-Jobs Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has again postponed its decision on framing charges against the accused in the CBI FIR in the Land-for-Jobs case. Special Judge Vishal Gogane will now deliver his verdict on December 10. The court was informed today that some of the accused in the case have died, after which, the court directed the CBI to verify the deaths and submit a status report.

The court had previously postponed its decision twice, on December 4 and November 10, for various reasons. The court had reserved its decision on framing charges in the case on August 25.

It should be noted that RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR in the case, and a stay on the trial court proceedings. His wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, an accused in the case, has, meanwhile, filed a petition before the Principal and District Judge, seeking transfer of the case from Judge Vishal Gogane's court to another. The petition filed before the Principal and District Judge is still pending.