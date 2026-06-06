ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalu Prasad And Rabri Devi Relinquish Security After Govt Withdraws Z+ Cover

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad relinquished their security and sent off the security personnel deployed at their 10 Circular Road official residence on Saturday.

Their son and RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also gave up his security later on Saturday morning in solidarity with his parents. He had been given Y+ security.

The move came after the state government revoked the Z+ security cover provided to the couple on Thursday evening and gave them a truncated protection in its place. It has heated politics in Bihar, which is already reeling under scorching summer. No security or police personnel were present at the RJD leader’s residence, which is allotted in the name of Rabri. The party leaders came out in support of the step.

“The decision taken by Rabri ji is a courageous one. She and Lalu ji have returned all the police personnel that were deputed to provide security to them. Just yesterday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had extensively downsized their security in an attempt to insult them and the members of their family,” RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told ETV Bharat.

Pointing out that 1.90 crore voters reposed faith in Lalu, Rabri and RJD in the November 2025 Assembly elections, Shakti added that despite that, the government was trying to bulldoze them in front of the people in the name of security cover.

“Our leaders are being insulted in the name of allotment of official residences and security. The public is seeing everything. The other leaders of our party are also considering foregoing their security cover. The Opposition will function with the help of the people,” Shakti added.

Several RJD leaders, legislators and workers rushed to Rabri's residence to provide security themselves.