Lalu Prasad And Rabri Devi Relinquish Security After Govt Withdraws Z+ Cover
RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told ETV Bharat that other leaders of the party were also considering foregoing their security cover.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST|
Updated : June 6, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad relinquished their security and sent off the security personnel deployed at their 10 Circular Road official residence on Saturday.
Their son and RJD national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also gave up his security later on Saturday morning in solidarity with his parents. He had been given Y+ security.
The move came after the state government revoked the Z+ security cover provided to the couple on Thursday evening and gave them a truncated protection in its place. It has heated politics in Bihar, which is already reeling under scorching summer. No security or police personnel were present at the RJD leader’s residence, which is allotted in the name of Rabri. The party leaders came out in support of the step.
“The decision taken by Rabri ji is a courageous one. She and Lalu ji have returned all the police personnel that were deputed to provide security to them. Just yesterday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had extensively downsized their security in an attempt to insult them and the members of their family,” RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav told ETV Bharat.
Pointing out that 1.90 crore voters reposed faith in Lalu, Rabri and RJD in the November 2025 Assembly elections, Shakti added that despite that, the government was trying to bulldoze them in front of the people in the name of security cover.
“Our leaders are being insulted in the name of allotment of official residences and security. The public is seeing everything. The other leaders of our party are also considering foregoing their security cover. The Opposition will function with the help of the people,” Shakti added.
Several RJD leaders, legislators and workers rushed to Rabri's residence to provide security themselves.
The RJD chief spokesperson asserted that there were no official security standards and several insignificant leaders of the NDA were removing with Y and Z security covers. As Z+ protectees, both Lalu and Rabri used to separately get a security detail of 36 personnel, including at least 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos.
The state government changed it to two to eight house guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP), two bodyguards from Patna district police force, a pilot vehicle, a bulletproof car from the headquarters quick response team (HQRT), and police escort and pilot cars from the Patna district police for Lalu.
Similarly, Rabri’s security was downsized to two to eight house guards from the BSAP, three plainclothes women bodyguards and three uniformed bodyguards from the Patna district police force, a bulletproof car from the headquarters quick response team (HQRT), and police escort and pilot cars from the Patna district police.
The security cover of Lalu and Rabri’s elder son and former minister Tej Pratap Yadav was also scaled down from Y category to just one bodyguard, while that of Tejashwi (Y+ protectee) and eldest daughter and Lok Sabha member from Patliputra Misa Bharti remain unchanged.
Tejashwi’s wife Rajshree's security cover has also been kept unchanged at one female bodyguard for her. Bihar home department’s special branch notified the changed protection following the recommendations of the state security committee, which assesses the security categorisation of the important people.
Additionally, the state government has asked Rabri to vacate her 10, Circular Road official bungalow by June 15 and shift to the 39, Hardinge Road residence allotted to her. Lalu, younger son Tejashwi, along with his wife Rajshree and children, also stay with her.
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