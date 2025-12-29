ETV Bharat / bharat

Lalit Modi Offers Apology To Centre Over 'Biggest Fugitives' Video

Hyderabad: Lalit Modi, founder and former chairman Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday took to the microblogging platform X to tender an apology to the Centre for sharing a video of him partying with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya in London with the caption, "biggest fugitives of India".

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, whom I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies," he wrote on X.

His apologetic message followed a renewed row involving Modi and Mallya after the duo was seen on video that went viral on social media last week, garnering widespread criticism. The video, shared from Modi's Instagram handle, is the second in the past few days capturing the 70th birthday celebrations for Mallya, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The caption to the post reads: "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday, my friend Vijay Mallya. Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy," adds Lalit Modi.

Mallya can be seen smiling along with partner Pinki Lalwani. "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Modi could be heard saying in the video. The latest post followed a few others showing glimpses of a pre-birthday bash at Modi's Belgrave Square home in central London.