Lalit Modi Offers Apology To Centre Over 'Biggest Fugitives' Video
His X post followed a renewed row involving Modi and Mallya after they were seen on video, which went viral last week, drawing widespread criticism.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lalit Modi, founder and former chairman Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday took to the microblogging platform X to tender an apology to the Centre for sharing a video of him partying with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya in London with the caption, "biggest fugitives of India".
"I apologise if I have hurt anyone's feelings, especially the Indian Government, whom I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again, my deepest apologies," he wrote on X.
His apologetic message followed a renewed row involving Modi and Mallya after the duo was seen on video that went viral on social media last week, garnering widespread criticism. The video, shared from Modi's Instagram handle, is the second in the past few days capturing the 70th birthday celebrations for Mallya, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with loans to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The caption to the post reads: "Let's break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday, my friend Vijay Mallya. Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy," adds Lalit Modi.
Mallya can be seen smiling along with partner Pinki Lalwani. "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," Modi could be heard saying in the video. The latest post followed a few others showing glimpses of a pre-birthday bash at Modi's Belgrave Square home in central London.
"An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes — his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success," read the previous post.
Images shared by some of the guests who were at the party included glimpses of high-profile guests such as British actor Idris Elba and Indian entrepreneurs, including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Both Modi and Mallya face legal challenges in India around allegations of financial impropriety, which they both have denied.
Mallya is believed to be on bail in the UK as he continues to refuse extradition while a "confidential" legal matter, believed to be related to an asylum application, is resolved. Earlier this year, a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) won a court appeal in London to uphold a bankruptcy order against him in a long-standing legal battle seeking repayment of a judgment debt of around 1.05 billion pounds owed by Kingfisher Airlines.
In October, Mallya had discontinued an application to annul the UK bankruptcy order, which meant the "Trustee in Bankruptcy" could continue to pursue his assets for the banks to realise the repayment of the judgment debt.
[With agency inputs]
