ETV Bharat / bharat

Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport In Varanasi Is Going For A Major Uplift

Varanasi: The Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi is going for a major uplift with the extension of its runway from 2,745 to 4,075 meters, and there will be a temporary suspension of flight operations from 11:30 PM to 6:00 AM, a senior official said on Monday.

Airport Director, Puneet Gupta said that flight operations will be operational throughout the day. To meet the international standards, technical work will begin in the Lal Bahadur International Airport, and therefore, this temporary suspension will be implemented from Monday night. The arrangement will last for approximately one year, although the duration will be extended after one month to expedite the work.

Gupta also said that straightening and extension work on the runway is planned. This project will increase the runway's load-bearing capacity, allowing for the safe landing and takeoff of large and heavy aircraft in the future.

He explained that the runway's strength, extension, and field ground lighting system will be developed using advanced technology. The Category I Instrument Landing System will also be upgraded to Category III, making it suitable for heavy aircraft, and the system will be upgraded.

All this work will be done during nighttime hours, which will greatly facilitate smooth flight operations. One flight from Delhi has been rescheduled. An Indigo flight arriving from Delhi at 6:05 AM has been rescheduled to 6:45 AM during this period.