Lakhs Of Fish Dying Daily In Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake; Experts Allege Sewage Drains Contaminating Water
More than two tonnes of dead fish were removed from the lake in the past three days alone.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Ajmer: A large number of fish have perished in Rajasthan's historic Ana Sagar, the lake located in the heart of Ajmer city, in the past few days. More than two tonnes of dead fish were removed from the lake in the past three days alone.
The stench emanating from the water body has led to lot of discomfort among the local residents. They refuse to believe that the fish have died because of natural causes and are blaming the local administration for mismanagement. They say that while 40% of clean water has been drained out, the sewage continues to flow into the lake, making it more polluted.
Environmentalist Dr Abid Ali Khan believes that the Ana Sagar lake is dying. "Ajmer has not received rain and the lake is currently receiving water from 19 drains that have contaminated the water body. The city's sewage discharge into the lake is depleting the oxygen in the water. Harmful chemicals are also getting mixed with the waste water. The lake is home to fish of all species, large and small, and they have all died,” he said.
He expressed concern over the pollution level of the lake and questioned the failure of the authorities to prevent the flow of dirty water into the lake. Dr. Khan said that while lakhs of dead fish have been removed from the lake, the cause of their death has not been addressed. If this situation continues, the fish will continue to die in the lake.
Dr Khan said that the lake is teeming with migratory birds looking for readily available fish. The number of these birds are steadily declining. This is because the birds are often attacked on the dry banks of the lake by dogs and they also die after consuming dead fish from contaminated water.
Despite these conditions, numerous bird species can still be seen around the lake including painted storks, Eurasian spoonbills, permanent resident pelicans, black-headed ibises, large egrets, great white pelicans, intermediate egrets, little egrets, purple herons, common sandpipers, wood sandpipers, greater flamingos, redshanks, Indian spot-billed ducks, grey-headed swamp hens and white-breasted water hens.
The carcasses of two young black-headed ibises have been found in the lake. Dr Khan explained that this is one of the species on the decline. He said the Forest Department should investigate the cause of their deaths.
Meanwhile, the issue has also assumed political overtones. Congress city unit president Dr Rajkumar Jaipal led a protest of party workers at the Chowpatty. A party delegation later submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the Collector. He alleged that instead of addressing the cause of the problem, the lake's water was hastily drained.
“The draining of the lake has killed fish, and the lake is stinking. There is possibility of an epidemic spreading among human beings,” he said, while disclosing that a complaint has been lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station seeking stringent action against the officials responsible for the deaths of millions of fish.
Superintending engineer and in-charge officer for Ana Sagar at Ajmer Municipal Corporation, Manohar Songara said reports of fish deaths were received four days ago. He said the cause was lack of oxygen in the lake water. “The Corporation immediately emptied over 150 bags of 50 kg of lime into the lake. Fountains were also activated at several locations,” he said while adding that a desilting machine has been deployed along with four teams to remove the dead fish from the water. Additionally, a hydraulic excavation machine has also been pressed into service.
Officials said that the current water level in the lake is 10.08 feet while its capacity is 16 feet. They also said that this is fish breeding season.
Ana Sagar Lake was built 1100 years ago by King Arnoraja of Chauhan dynasty. It is a man-made lake built on a spot that was once a battlefield where the Chauhans fought fierce battles against the invaders. The lake was created by excavating the ground. The lake is responsible for the high groundwater table in Ajmer. Thousands of tube wells and the wells in Ajmer are fed by the lake. Human settlement has already swallowed the lake's perimeter and catchment area. It once had a 9 km radius that has come down to 3 km.
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