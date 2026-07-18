ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhs Of Fish Dying Daily In Ajmer's Ana Sagar Lake; Experts Allege Sewage Drains Contaminating Water

Ajmer: A large number of fish have perished in Rajasthan's historic Ana Sagar, the lake located in the heart of Ajmer city, in the past few days. More than two tonnes of dead fish were removed from the lake in the past three days alone.

The stench emanating from the water body has led to lot of discomfort among the local residents. They refuse to believe that the fish have died because of natural causes and are blaming the local administration for mismanagement. They say that while 40% of clean water has been drained out, the sewage continues to flow into the lake, making it more polluted.

Environmentalist Dr Abid Ali Khan believes that the Ana Sagar lake is dying. "Ajmer has not received rain and the lake is currently receiving water from 19 drains that have contaminated the water body. The city's sewage discharge into the lake is depleting the oxygen in the water. Harmful chemicals are also getting mixed with the waste water. The lake is home to fish of all species, large and small, and they have all died,” he said.

Two tonnes of dead fish have been removed from the lake in the past three days alone. (Rajasthan)

He expressed concern over the pollution level of the lake and questioned the failure of the authorities to prevent the flow of dirty water into the lake. Dr. Khan said that while lakhs of dead fish have been removed from the lake, the cause of their death has not been addressed. If this situation continues, the fish will continue to die in the lake.

Dr Khan said that the lake is teeming with migratory birds looking for readily available fish. The number of these birds are steadily declining. This is because the birds are often attacked on the dry banks of the lake by dogs and they also die after consuming dead fish from contaminated water.