ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip In Haridwar On Ganga Dussehra

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra in Haridwar on Monday, ( IANS )

Haridwar/Uttarkashi: Around 43 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river since Sunday in Haridwar on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

Around 27 lakh devotees took the ritual bath on Sunday, followed by another 16 lakh on Monday morning after the 'Ganga Aarti'. It is widely believed that taking a holy dip in the Ganga and performing acts of charity and benevolence on the day of Ganga Dussehra leads to the absolution of all sins and helps one attain 'Moksha' (salvation).

A sea of devotees arrived in the holy city of Haridwar from various states of the country to take the holy dip at Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding ghats.

Long queues were seen across the Ganga ghats with devotees offering prayers to Mother Ganga, seeking blessings for happiness and prosperity. The faith and enthusiasm of the devotees have imbued the entire city with the spirit of devotion on the occasion of Gangga Dussehra.

The atmosphere across all Ganga ghats turned spiritually charged with the resounding chants of "Har Har Gange". The administration has implemented extensive security arrangements at the ghats, and additional police forces have been deployed to avert any potential disorder or chaos.