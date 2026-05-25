Lakhs of Devotees Take Holy Dip In Haridwar On Ganga Dussehra
People from across the country throng Ganga ghats for the ritual bath that holds immense significance for the Hindus
Published : May 25, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Haridwar/Uttarkashi: Around 43 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga river since Sunday in Haridwar on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra.
Around 27 lakh devotees took the ritual bath on Sunday, followed by another 16 lakh on Monday morning after the 'Ganga Aarti'. It is widely believed that taking a holy dip in the Ganga and performing acts of charity and benevolence on the day of Ganga Dussehra leads to the absolution of all sins and helps one attain 'Moksha' (salvation).
A sea of devotees arrived in the holy city of Haridwar from various states of the country to take the holy dip at Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding ghats.
Long queues were seen across the Ganga ghats with devotees offering prayers to Mother Ganga, seeking blessings for happiness and prosperity. The faith and enthusiasm of the devotees have imbued the entire city with the spirit of devotion on the occasion of Gangga Dussehra.
The atmosphere across all Ganga ghats turned spiritually charged with the resounding chants of "Har Har Gange". The administration has implemented extensive security arrangements at the ghats, and additional police forces have been deployed to avert any potential disorder or chaos.
Ganga Dussehra holds immense significance in the Hindu religion. According to religious beliefs, on the 'Dashami' (tenth day) of the 'Shukla Paksha' (waxing phase of the moon) during the month of 'Jyeshtha', Mother Ganga descended to Earth from the matted locks of Lord Shiva, pleased by the penance performed by King Bhagiratha. It is believed that taking a holy dip in the holy river and performing acts of charity on this day grants an individual liberation from ten different types of sins.
Like Haridwar, a confluence of faith, reverence, and devotion was also witnessed at the world-renowned Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi on the sacred occasion.
Since Monday morning, a massive crowd of devotees thronged Gangotri Dham to celebrate Ganga Dussehra. The temple complex, Bhagirathi Ghat, and the entire surrounding area resonated with chants of "Har Har Gange" and "Jai Maa Gange". Thousands of devotees, arriving from various states across the country as well as from abroad, reached the Dham to seek the holy 'darshan' of Mother Ganga and for the ritualistic bath.
The religious rituals commenced early in the morning with special prayers and worship dedicated to Mother Ganga. Within the temple complex, the atmosphere remained steeped in devotion, filled with the chanting of Vedic mantras, the blowing of conch shells, and the melodious ringing of temple bells. As soon as the gates of the Gangotri Temple opened, long queues of devotees formed.
Devotees took a holy dip in the sacred and cool waters of the Bhagirathi River while saints, sages, and pilgrimage priests enlightened them regarding the profound significance of Ganga Dussehra. In view of the massive crowds, both the general administration and the police force remained vigilant.
Additional police personnel have been deployed at the temple complex, the ghats, and the pilgrimage routes. Teams from the Health Department, SDRF, the Municipal Council, and other relevant departments were also stationed on-site. Special arrangements regarding drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance, and traffic management have been put in place for the convenience of the devotees.
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