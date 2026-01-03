ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhs Of Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam On First Day Of Magh Mela

An aerial view of people taking a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima', marking the start of the 'Magh Mela' festival, on a cold winter morning, in Prayagraj, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. ( PTI )

"The Magh Mela begins today on the occasion of Paush Purnima Snan. We are now at the Sangam area, and all the arrangements are in place. We have enough changing rooms available here, and security and monitoring are in place. By 8 AM today, 6 lakh 50 thousand devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam," Rishi Raj, one of the Magh Mela administration officials, told ANI.

Bathing ghats spanning 10,000 feet have been developed at the mela site, compared to 8,000 feet during the 2023-24 Magh Mela, Agarwal said. She said for the first time, the chief minister has released an official logo for the Magh Mela. High-security arrangements have been put in place by the Prayagraj administration as the number of devotees continues to rise on the first day of Magh Mela on Saturday.

The Magh Mela administration estimates 20 to 30 lakh devotees turning up for the Paush Purnima bath, with which begins the month-long Kalpavas of devotees. The auspicious bathing period commenced at 4 am on Saturday. Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agrawal said preparations have been made expecting 20-30 lakh pilgrims to bathe in the Ganga and at the Sangam today.

Prayagraj: Amid high security arrangements, over six lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, the first day of the Magh Mela, by 8 am on Saturday, even as thousands more are expected to follow suit.

The Magh Mela takes place at the Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, and is one of the largest pilgrimages in India. The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February.

The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

The mela commences on the full moon day of Paush with the snan (ritual dip). Over the course of the fair, there are a total of six ritual snans, viz. on Paush Purnima, Makar Sankranti (beginning of Magh), Shattila Ekadashi (day of the waning of moon- Krishna Pakhsa- in the month of Magh), Mauni Amavasya (the no moon day of Magh when people take vow of silence), Basant Panchami (also called Magha Shukla Panchami, the fifth day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh), Achala Saptami (seventh day of waxing phase of moon in Magh, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Surya), Jaya Ekadashi (the day of fasting observed on the eleventh day of the waxing phase of moon in Magh) and Magh Purnima (the full moon day in Magh).

The annual Magh Mela transforms into the Kumbh Mela every fourth year at Prayag, and into the Maha Kumbh Mela every twelfth year, drawing millions of devout pilgrims to the grand event.

Security Arrangements

To ensure safety and maintain law and order, mobile patrol squads of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have been deployed across the Mela area. The ATS teams conduct regular surveillance and patrols in sensitive zones, closely monitoring crowd movements and suspicious activities. The heightened security measures aim to ensure a safe environment for pilgrims from across the country who are participating in the religious congregation.

Uttar Pradesh Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said more than 1,600 constables and around 1,000 home guards have been deployed in the mela area, while 400 traffic constables and 38 traffic sub-inspectors have been posted to manage traffic and security. He said 15 quick response teams have been constituted, police station-wise.

Additionally, two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), six teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), 17 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and over 100 personnel of the local intelligence unit have been deployed in the mela area. The police commissioner said nine pontoon bridges have been constructed, with 18 police outposts set up at their ends. As part of fire safety and emergency preparedness, 20 fire stations and 20 watch towers have been established.

He said 990 fire hydrants and 22 high-pressure tubewells have been installed to ensure sufficient water availability for firefighting. Around 800 personnel of the fire services department have been deployed, along with 55 large and as many small fire tenders.

District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said two major hospitals have been set up in the mela area and doctors have been deployed at health centres across the site. He said 50 ambulances will remain mobile in the mela area.