ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhs Of Children, Boys, Girls And Women Go Missing Every Year In India; Experts Term It National Security Issue

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Supreme Court Justice A. Amanullah, and Patna high court justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad at the Eastern Zonal Conference - cum - Consultation on Missing Children and Human Trafficking in Patna on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: If you ever wondered how serious the issue of missing persons in India was, the Eastern Zonal Conference – cum – Consultation on Missing Children and Human Trafficking held here on Saturday tried to provide some indications about it and linked it to "national security".

Experts collated and researched National Crime Records Bureau data for 2024 and other statistics to point out that around 5.24 lakh people went missing in the country during the year. The backlog of unresolved cases of traceless persons was pegged at 4.07 lakh, bringing the total to around 9.25 lakh people, including children and women.

"During our research at the National Human Rights Commission, we found that many of the missing persons were trafficked. On average, 54 per cent of those who go missing are traced while the rest remain untraced. This is a huge number for any country and is a national security issue,” said PM Nair, a retired 1978-batch IPS officer and an anti-trafficking expert.

Nair has handled high-profile cases like former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination, served as the director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and is credited with the rescue of over 65,000 women and children from human trafficking.

"Around 30,000 of our children are trapped in Southeast Asian countries like Laos and Cambodia. They have been pushed into the world of cybercrime and other nefarious activities," Nair added.

Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi High Court Justice (Retd) Mukta Gupta pointed out that human trafficking was a multi-billion-dollar growth industry because, unlike drugs, human beings could be recycled.

"It is not a one-time consumption industry and is the dirtiest and most money-minting industry that transacts at the district, state, national and international levels," Gupta said.

She asserted that the United Nations has identified various nations as source, destination, and transit countries.

"Unfortunately, India is a source, transit and destination, thereby falling in all the three categories. Minors, majors, girls, and boys from India are trafficked into India, trafficked from India, and trafficked within India. The data that we have got from the NCRB for 2024 revealed that there were 3,07,231 lakh cases of kidnapping and abduction in the country is only the tip of the iceberg. More than 60 per cent cases go unreported. The recovery ratio in reported cases is very less," Gupta said.

Discussing the reason behind the problem, she noted that each stakeholder stood alone without complete coordination between the district, state, and international levels.

Keeping these issues in mind, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A. Amanullah in the case Sri Ganesh vs State of Tamil Nadu appointed a committee to frame a pan-India standard operating procedure (SOP) for tackling cases of missing children.

While Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired the conference, Justice A. Amanullah and Patna High Court Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad were the guests of honour.

Several other high court judges, Bihar advocate general SD Sanjay, additional solicitor general Archana Pathak Dave, IAS and IPS officers, advocates, experts, and representatives from Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha were present on the occasion.

Stating that the families of missing children lose hope of their return, Choudhary pointed out that arrest of traffickers and recovery of the kids happen, but coordination and rehabilitation were major issues.

"We have to correct this scenario. I have started 'Sahyog Shivir' (assistance camp) at various levels of governance. If anybody complains about the disappearance of any child, the government immediately becomes concerned and acts on it. The police work starts the moment any child goes missing," Choudhary said.