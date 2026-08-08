Lakhs Of Children, Boys, Girls And Women Go Missing Every Year In India; Experts Term It National Security Issue
As per the National Crime Records Bureau data for 2024 and other statistics, around 5.24 lakh people went missing in India during the year.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 8, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Patna: If you ever wondered how serious the issue of missing persons in India was, the Eastern Zonal Conference – cum – Consultation on Missing Children and Human Trafficking held here on Saturday tried to provide some indications about it and linked it to "national security".
Experts collated and researched National Crime Records Bureau data for 2024 and other statistics to point out that around 5.24 lakh people went missing in the country during the year. The backlog of unresolved cases of traceless persons was pegged at 4.07 lakh, bringing the total to around 9.25 lakh people, including children and women.
"During our research at the National Human Rights Commission, we found that many of the missing persons were trafficked. On average, 54 per cent of those who go missing are traced while the rest remain untraced. This is a huge number for any country and is a national security issue,” said PM Nair, a retired 1978-batch IPS officer and an anti-trafficking expert.
Nair has handled high-profile cases like former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination, served as the director general of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and is credited with the rescue of over 65,000 women and children from human trafficking.
"Around 30,000 of our children are trapped in Southeast Asian countries like Laos and Cambodia. They have been pushed into the world of cybercrime and other nefarious activities," Nair added.
Supreme Court advocate and former Delhi High Court Justice (Retd) Mukta Gupta pointed out that human trafficking was a multi-billion-dollar growth industry because, unlike drugs, human beings could be recycled.
"It is not a one-time consumption industry and is the dirtiest and most money-minting industry that transacts at the district, state, national and international levels," Gupta said.
She asserted that the United Nations has identified various nations as source, destination, and transit countries.
"Unfortunately, India is a source, transit and destination, thereby falling in all the three categories. Minors, majors, girls, and boys from India are trafficked into India, trafficked from India, and trafficked within India. The data that we have got from the NCRB for 2024 revealed that there were 3,07,231 lakh cases of kidnapping and abduction in the country is only the tip of the iceberg. More than 60 per cent cases go unreported. The recovery ratio in reported cases is very less," Gupta said.
Discussing the reason behind the problem, she noted that each stakeholder stood alone without complete coordination between the district, state, and international levels.
Keeping these issues in mind, the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice A. Amanullah in the case Sri Ganesh vs State of Tamil Nadu appointed a committee to frame a pan-India standard operating procedure (SOP) for tackling cases of missing children.
While Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary chaired the conference, Justice A. Amanullah and Patna High Court Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad were the guests of honour.
Several other high court judges, Bihar advocate general SD Sanjay, additional solicitor general Archana Pathak Dave, IAS and IPS officers, advocates, experts, and representatives from Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha were present on the occasion.
Stating that the families of missing children lose hope of their return, Choudhary pointed out that arrest of traffickers and recovery of the kids happen, but coordination and rehabilitation were major issues.
"We have to correct this scenario. I have started 'Sahyog Shivir' (assistance camp) at various levels of governance. If anybody complains about the disappearance of any child, the government immediately becomes concerned and acts on it. The police work starts the moment any child goes missing," Choudhary said.
The Chief Minister recounted various measures taken to tackle the problem of missing children and human trafficking. These included appointing deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) at 44 places, creating a special juvenile police unit, arranging for child welfare police officers, and launching the ‘Naya Savera’ (new dawn) rehabilitation programme.
Choudhary added that the welfare and development initiatives have led to a decline of migration from the state, resulting in a decrease in human trafficking.
Justice Amanullah exhorted the people present at the conference to understand the suffering of the families from which anybody has gone missing. It would help and propel them in contributing to the matter.
"Firefighting is happening in this regard, but no concrete measures have been taken. As a society, missing children and human trafficking are not just an issue of law and order. Rehabilitation of the rescued people is also a problem. Human element (emotions, sympathy) is everything in this regard. The will is needed to reform and resolve the situation. The focus should be on sensitisation and solutions," Amanullah said.
The Supreme Court judge lauded the suggestion to involve panchayats in stopping the disappearance of children and human trafficking. He requested the representatives from all four eastern region states to do so.
"The panchayat leaders will do this work happily as it is in their interest of public dealing. They need just a bit of assistance," Amanullah said.
Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad pointed out that at least two habeas corpus writs were being filed daily at the Patna High Court and the cases were of the missing son or daughter.
"There is a common complaint about police stations not registering an FIR or the investigation officer (IO) not doing anything. This is an issue of human rights and touches the core of justice. The Supreme Court directions on creating a network of central, state, district, and city child protection units, and other agencies should be implemented," Prasad said.
Giving examples of several important cases, Prasad asserted that four hours was the "golden period or time" in which a missing child could be traced before being taken beyond the state borders.
"The police can act, but we have various examples of their lethargy and failure. Unless we fix the accountability of people who are not following the Supreme Court directions, the situation will not improve. In some instances, even the high court has refused to allow the writ of habeas corpus on the ground that it is an extraordinary measure," Prasad added.
Major hindrances in checking the disappearance of children and human trafficking
The experts flagged several problems that obstruct the resolution of cases pertaining to children and human trafficking. The major ones among them were as follows:
- Lack of coordination and integration among different states
- Lack of a unified mechanism on stopping trafficking for the entire country
- Every police station acting on its own without cooperation from others
- Lack of inter-departmental coordination at the grassroots
- Inadequate training in tacking cases of missing persons and trafficking
- Inadequate sensitisation of the people involved in cases of missing children and human trafficking
- Anti-human trafficking units lying defunct
- Juvenile welfare officers unaware of the protocol
- Lack of coordination between CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and Vatsalya portals
- Problems of porous borders, geographical conditions and ethnicity multiply and aggravate the problems
- Difficult socio-economic backgrounds of trafficked persons, due to which at times their families are also a part of trafficking.
Solutions to the issues of missing children and human trafficking
The stakeholders, experts and speakers present at the conference suggested various measures to mitigate the problems. They included the following ones:
- Improving the socio-economic conditions of the groups prone to human trafficking
- Meaningful rehabilitation of the rescued children and women so that they are not trafficked again, especially by their families, at pan-India level
- Improving the working of various agencies at the grassroot levels
- Better coordination and cooperation between the enforcement agencies responsible for stopping human trafficking
- Training of rescued children into viable vocations
- Creating standard operating procedures (SOP) for optimal utilisation of resources, manpower and technology
- Connecting all stakeholders across the country on one portal
- Taking help of artificial intelligence (AI), face recognition tools and other technological advancements
- Involving the community and the society in checking the menace of human trafficking
- Anti-human trafficking clubs in colleges and universities
- Sensitising the people so that they do not become customers of the victims
- Involving panchayats and local self-governance bodies against human trafficking
- Spreading awareness among the migrants
- Controlling the placement agencies as many of them act as trafficking bureaus
- Holding accountable those officials who shy away from their duty
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