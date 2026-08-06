ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhimpur-Kheri Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Further Relax Accused Ashish Mishra's Bail Conditions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to further relax the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra 'Monu', the prime accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case. Monu is the son of former Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni', who represented the Kheri Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh at the time.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Mishra’s counsel contended that due to the existing restrictions, he is unable to attend family functions, including his daughters' birthday celebrations.

The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain Mishra's application seeking relaxation of his bail conditions. "There is no ground to entertain this prayer at this stage," said the bench, declining to entertain the plea.

Monu, who has been out on interim bail since January 2023, was granted regular bail in July 2024 under strict conditions that restrict his residency, location tracking, and interactions with witnesses in the 2021 Lakhimpur-Kheri violence case. He is allowed to live and move only within Delhi or Lucknow, and banned from entering Lakhimpur Kheri, as well as from participating in political functions, gatherings, or rallies.