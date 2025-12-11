Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Allows Ashish Mishra To Meet His Family For A Week For Daughter's Exam
The CJI reviewed the trial against Ashish Mishra and others, said that 36 witnesses have been examined, and 85 are still to be examined.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 12:50 PM IST|
Updated : December 11, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to travel to his hometown between December 25, 2025 and December 31, 2025, to be with his daughter ahead of her Class 12 board exams.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench considered the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who represented Mishra. After hearing Dave, who requested the court to allow his client to be with his family for some time, the bench decided to allow Mishra's plea to be with his family this month.
The bench made it clear that the earlier bail conditions, including no political participation, would continue to apply. The CJI, during the brief hearing, noted the status of the ongoing trial against Mishra and others, and said 36 witnesses have been examined and 85 are still to be examined. Similarly, in another trial pertaining to the other FIR, 35 witnesses are yet to be examined.
The Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General contended before the top court that 789 trials are pending before the same judge who is hearing this case. The bench said that various special courts are overburdened and said the issues will be taken up holistically in March 2026.
In October 2025, the apex court had allowed Mishra to travel to his hometown, Lakhimpur Kheri, on October 20 to celebrate Diwali along with his family members.
Earlier, while allowing Mishra to travel to his home town, the bench had said the prior bail conditions that political workers or the public shall not be associated with such celebrations in any capacity will be imposed. The top court had directed Mishra to stay out of Lakhimpur till the pendency of the trial in the case. The apex court granted him bail in July 2024 and restricted his movements in Delhi and Lucknow.
In October 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by a sports utility vehicle.
Also Read