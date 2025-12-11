ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SC Allows Ashish Mishra To Meet His Family For A Week For Daughter's Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ashish Mishra, son of former Union Minister Ajay Mishra, and an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to travel to his hometown between December 25, 2025 and December 31, 2025, to be with his daughter ahead of her Class 12 board exams.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench considered the submissions of senior advocate Siddharth Dave, who represented Mishra. After hearing Dave, who requested the court to allow his client to be with his family for some time, the bench decided to allow Mishra's plea to be with his family this month.

The bench made it clear that the earlier bail conditions, including no political participation, would continue to apply. The CJI, during the brief hearing, noted the status of the ongoing trial against Mishra and others, and said 36 witnesses have been examined and 85 are still to be examined. Similarly, in another trial pertaining to the other FIR, 35 witnesses are yet to be examined.

The Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General contended before the top court that 789 trials are pending before the same judge who is hearing this case. The bench said that various special courts are overburdened and said the issues will be taken up holistically in March 2026.