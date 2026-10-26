Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Diwali Relief For Ashish Mishra; SC Says Trial Delay Sends ‘Wrong Signal'
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that the trial in the case should be concluded in time
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Ashish Mishra, an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case and son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, to travel to his hometown to celebrate Diwali with his family.
The top court also observed, "We do not want tearing hurry where witnesses are left, cross-examination is left, or material evidence is left. But at the same time, we do not want a prolonged delay…sends a wrong signal…".
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that the trial in the case should be concluded in time and all sides should extend full cooperation for the timely conclusion of the pending trial.
The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed that the prosecution should adopt a balanced approach regarding the trial: avoiding both tearing hurry and prolonged delay.
During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government counsel informed that a special public prosecutor has been appointed for the case. The state’s counsel informed that 90 witnesses out of 131 have been examined so far and 41 witnesses are remaining.
The bench observed that the prosecution should focus on examination of all witnesses and the trial should be concluded in time. “We do not want tearing hurry where witnesses are left, cross-examination is left, or material evidence is left. But at the same time, we do not want a prolonged delay…sends a wrong signal. This balance has to be maintained by the prosecution," observed the bench.
Mishra is out on bail but had not been allowed to enter Lakhimpur Kheri. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for him, sought permission for his client to visit the family on Diwali.
The bench permitted the petitioner to visit his hometown in Lakhimpur Kheri to celebrate the Diwali festival with family and close relatives, subject to previously imposed conditions. "He shall return on October 16," said the bench.
On October 3, 2021, eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district during a protest by farmers against then Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.
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