ETV Bharat / bharat

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: Diwali Relief For Ashish Mishra; SC Says Trial Delay Sends ‘Wrong Signal'

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Ashish Mishra, an accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case and son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, to travel to his hometown to celebrate Diwali with his family.

The top court also observed, "We do not want tearing hurry where witnesses are left, cross-examination is left, or material evidence is left. But at the same time, we do not want a prolonged delay…sends a wrong signal…".

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stressed that the trial in the case should be concluded in time and all sides should extend full cooperation for the timely conclusion of the pending trial. The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed that the prosecution should adopt a balanced approach regarding the trial: avoiding both tearing hurry and prolonged delay. During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government counsel informed that a special public prosecutor has been appointed for the case. The state’s counsel informed that 90 witnesses out of 131 have been examined so far and 41 witnesses are remaining.