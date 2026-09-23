Lady Shri Ram College Shifts Classes Online After Minor’s 'Rape' In Astha Kunj Park
Three men, including one who was injured following an exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, officials said.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:16 AM IST|
Updated : September 23, 2026 at 12:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a nearby park forced the authorities at Lady Shri Ram College for Women to cancel regular classes on Tuesday, with the college administration stating that the safety of its students remained its top priority.
The college administration shifted classes to online mode for Wednesday. A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The college is situated just about 2 kilometres from the spot. The incident has raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area.
“After we got to know about the unfortunate incident, we cancelled classes. The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. We have requested our faculty mentors and college counsellor to remain available for any support students may require,” Principal Kanika K Ahuja said.
Three men, including one who was injured following a brief exchange of fire with police, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident, officials said. (More details are awaited)
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