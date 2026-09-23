ETV Bharat / bharat

Lady Shri Ram College Shifts Classes Online After Minor’s 'Rape' In Astha Kunj Park

New Delhi: The alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl at a nearby park forced the authorities at Lady Shri Ram College for Women to cancel regular classes on Tuesday, with the college administration stating that the safety of its students remained its top priority.

The college administration shifted classes to online mode for Wednesday. A minor girl was allegedly raped by three men inside the Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir on Monday evening. The college is situated just about 2 kilometres from the spot. The incident has raised concerns among students and the college community over safety in and around the area.