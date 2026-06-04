ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Lady Hardinge Forms Panel To Probe Allegation Of Corruption Against Officer

New Delhi: Within 48 hours after ETV Bharat published a report regarding allegations against an administrative officer of the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in New Delhi for demanding 10% commission for each order, the medical college has constituted a committee to probe the matter.

Several allegations have been levelled against Hitesh Pareek, Administrative Officer of the LHMC Stores Department, including regular demand for illegal gratification, criminal intimidation and the use of derogatory language.

These allegations were brought forth by two registered vendors--PSV Biotech Private Limited and Promax India--associated with the hospital, in a separate complaint addressed to the medical college's director against the said officer.

PSV Biotech Private Limited sent a letter to LHMC director and the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 10, accusing the Administrative Officer of demanding bribe, criminal intimidation and hurling slur. On April 28, a similar letter was sent to the Union Health Secretary.

On April 21, Promax India also sent a letter to the Director General of Health Services, accusing the same officer of demanding a bribe. The complainant company expressed its willingness to provide further details and cooperate with the investigation.

However, on Monday, the complainants alleged no visible action on their complaints by the concerned authorities.

The LHMC have informed both the vendors about the formation of the committee to investigate the matter on Wednesday, in the wake of ETV Bharat's report.

In separate letters addressed to both the vendors, the LHMC, while updating the status of the complaints made against the officer, said with the approval of the competent authority, a committee is being constituted to look into the allegations.

It also stated that if considered necessary during the course of examination of the issue, they might be called upon to appear before the panel for personal interaction/clarification.

Sachin Gupta, Director of PSV Biotech Private Limited on Thursday raised serious concern regarding the "extraordinary delay" in taking action.