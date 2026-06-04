ETV Bharat Impact: Lady Hardinge Forms Panel To Probe Allegation Of Corruption Against Officer
The LHMC have informed both the vendors about the formation of the committee to investigate the matter on Wednesday, reports Santu Das
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Within 48 hours after ETV Bharat published a report regarding allegations against an administrative officer of the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in New Delhi for demanding 10% commission for each order, the medical college has constituted a committee to probe the matter.
Several allegations have been levelled against Hitesh Pareek, Administrative Officer of the LHMC Stores Department, including regular demand for illegal gratification, criminal intimidation and the use of derogatory language.
These allegations were brought forth by two registered vendors--PSV Biotech Private Limited and Promax India--associated with the hospital, in a separate complaint addressed to the medical college's director against the said officer.
PSV Biotech Private Limited sent a letter to LHMC director and the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 10, accusing the Administrative Officer of demanding bribe, criminal intimidation and hurling slur. On April 28, a similar letter was sent to the Union Health Secretary.
On April 21, Promax India also sent a letter to the Director General of Health Services, accusing the same officer of demanding a bribe. The complainant company expressed its willingness to provide further details and cooperate with the investigation.
However, on Monday, the complainants alleged no visible action on their complaints by the concerned authorities.
The LHMC have informed both the vendors about the formation of the committee to investigate the matter on Wednesday, in the wake of ETV Bharat's report.
In separate letters addressed to both the vendors, the LHMC, while updating the status of the complaints made against the officer, said with the approval of the competent authority, a committee is being constituted to look into the allegations.
It also stated that if considered necessary during the course of examination of the issue, they might be called upon to appear before the panel for personal interaction/clarification.
Sachin Gupta, Director of PSV Biotech Private Limited on Thursday raised serious concern regarding the "extraordinary delay" in taking action.
"I am surprised and deeply concerned that despite the matter having been raised long ago and highlighted in the media, I received communication only on June 3 stating that a committee has been constituted to examine the complaint. A considerable amount of time has already passed, and yet only the formation of a committee has been communicated. This delay is difficult to understand, particularly in a Central government institution located in Delhi," he told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the public attention the matter has received, Gupta asserted that the prolonged delay in initiating and concluding the inquiry raises serious questions regarding the fairness, transparency, and effectiveness of the process.
He also posed a volley of questions to the authorities concerned over the matter.
"What are the reasons for the delay despite repeated representations and media coverage of the issue? What steps have been taken to preserve records, documents, electronic data, CCTV footage, emails, and other evidence relevant to the complaint? What is the expected timeline for completion of the inquiry and submission of the committee's report?" Gupta asked.
He alleged that the continued delay creates a reasonable apprehension that the concerned authorities may be attempting to shield the accused person and that valuable evidence may be tampered with, destroyed, altered, or otherwise rendered unavailable.
"The matter must be expedited and all relevant records and evidence be secured immediately. A detailed status report should be provided explaining the reasons for the delay and the action taken so far," added Gupta.
Earlier this week, Nishant Choudhary, sales coordinator of Promax India, has alleged that Hitesh Pareek, associated with procurement-related work of the hospital, demanded a bribe equivalent to 10% for each order.
However, till the filing of this report, the medical college has not issued any official statement over the matter.
ETV Bharat had reached out to the director of LHMC in this regard via email on May 25. The story will be updated when we receive any response.
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