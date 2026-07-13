Ladakh's Five New Districts To Get Autonomous Hill Councils Through Elections
According to the LAHDC Act, each district should have its elected council when the government announces dates for the polls.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Srinagar: In a major administrative reform for Ladakh Union Territory, its administration today hinted that all its seven districts will get autonomous hill councils which will have financial, administrative powers and will get its members elected through electoral process.
Chief Secretary of Ladakh Ashish Kundra on Monday announced Ladakh administration is working on an institutional framework suited to Ladakh's unique requirements and is also taking steps to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts through appropriate legal provisions.
Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra said the UT’s administration remains committed to transparent governance, decentralisation, employment generation and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen of the union territory. According to the LAHDC Act, each district should have its elected council when the government announces dates for the polls. These councils are empowered to recruit district cadre posts, besides having financial and administrative powers for local governance.
Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 and 35 A were abrogated by the BJP-led government. Following the creation of the UT, the political, social and religious groups on the cold desert, bordering the rival China, demanded statehood with an assembly, special protection to its culture, land and identity according to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution under Article 371.
Since 2020, these groups under the banner of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance joined the deemed, protested and held several rounds of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI. Four civilians were also killed in Leh after a protest demand turned violent.
Recently, the MHA announced the creation of five new districts Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in Ladakh in addition to the existing two of Kargil and Leh.
Kundra also said that besides the creation of 17 new tehsils, four new divisions under the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Flood Control Department, along with five new divisions under the Public Works Department (PWD) and PMGSY, have been created to strengthen service delivery in remote areas.
On the issue of constitutional safeguards, Kundra said that several rounds of discussions have been held with representatives of religious organisations and civil society bodies.
“The minutes of the meetings held on May 22 and July 3 have been shared in the public domain to ensure transparency. There is broad consensus on protecting Ladakh's land, culture and identity while promoting inclusive development,” he said.
Kundra also explained the status of new recruitments, sops for employees in the UT where people are demanding a separate Public Service Commission for recruitment to the administrative posts which are currently recruited by UPSC and the bureau are posted through AGMUT cadre.
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