ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh's Five New Districts To Get Autonomous Hill Councils Through Elections

Srinagar: In a major administrative reform for Ladakh Union Territory, its administration today hinted that all its seven districts will get autonomous hill councils which will have financial, administrative powers and will get its members elected through electoral process.

Chief Secretary of Ladakh Ashish Kundra on Monday announced Ladakh administration is working on an institutional framework suited to Ladakh's unique requirements and is also taking steps to extend the benefits of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act to all seven newly created districts through appropriate legal provisions.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra said the UT’s administration remains committed to transparent governance, decentralisation, employment generation and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every citizen of the union territory. According to the LAHDC Act, each district should have its elected council when the government announces dates for the polls. These councils are empowered to recruit district cadre posts, besides having financial and administrative powers for local governance.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 and 35 A were abrogated by the BJP-led government. Following the creation of the UT, the political, social and religious groups on the cold desert, bordering the rival China, demanded statehood with an assembly, special protection to its culture, land and identity according to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution under Article 371.

Since 2020, these groups under the banner of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance joined the deemed, protested and held several rounds of talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI. Four civilians were also killed in Leh after a protest demand turned violent.