Ladakhis Took Bullets To Defend Country From External Threats, Says Home Minister Amit Shah
Amit Shah said that Ladakhis were first to defend India in crises; highlights historic Buddha relics exposition and infrastructure growth during Ladakh visit.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Srinagar: Hailing the patriotism of the people of Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said they were the first to defend the country whenever it faced threats from outside.
“I am grateful for the support by Leh and Kargil. Whenever the region faced external threats, they were the first to defend the country. The army reached later,” he said in Ladakh, where he has been on a two-day visit since April 30.
The home minister arrived in Leh a day ago for the inauguration of the exposition of relics of Lord Gautama Buddha at Jivetsal on Buddha Purnima. He also laid the foundation for a milk processing plant with a capacity of 10 TLPD in Kargil.
देश लद्दाखवासियों के देशप्रेम पर गर्व करता है। pic.twitter.com/dQAqLKK9Ps— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 1, 2026
“People of Ladakh were the first to receive bullets on their chests to defend the country. The entire country knows the history of Bharat Scouts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya. Every citizen of India admires and appreciates the patriotism of the people of Ladakh, their commitment to the security of the country and their commitment to remain connected with a large part of India,” he said, drawing applause from the gathering.
Ladakhi shepherds and local villagers were the first to detect the Pakistani intrusion during the Kargil War in May 1999. While searching for lost yaks or grazing cattle, they spotted infiltrators and promptly alerted the army.
The home minister’s praise for Ladakhis comes amid growing demand from Leh and Kargil groups for the resumption of talks for statehood and the Sixth Schedule demand. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) had sought the meeting with Shah in the region, but his visit remained tied to the display of sacred Buddha relics.
In Leh, the Home Minister met leaders from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk, a day ago. But the meeting focused on the sacred relics and their exposition, said Dorje.
Talks between MHA and the Ladakh groups have been on hold since the last meeting on February 4. Ladakh was hived off as a separate union territory without a legislature after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.
In September 2025, four people were killed in violence, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was spearheading a hunger strike to press for the demands, was arrested under the National Security Act. He was released after six months from Jodhpur jail last month.
The Home Minister said that the union territory of Ladakh has witnessed rapid transformation since 2019. He highlighted that the road network has doubled to over 4000 kilometres while bridges have seen a threefold increase.
“The development of the Union Territory has been the focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah. “The Zojila Pass (the highest road leading to Ladakh) remained closed for only 19 days this year against the previous 127 days. The Kargil-Zanskar road remained closed for a mere 11 days as against 175 days. Snow clearing machines have made a huge difference now,” Shah said.
Early in the day, Shah addressed the first exposition of the relics at Jivetsal, which is a spiritual teaching ground for His Holiness the Dalai Lama. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also travelled to the place. But it will make its mark in public memory for another reason as the spot where Lord Buddha’s Piprahwa relics will be exhibited for the first time since they were excavated from ancient Kapilvastu 130 years ago.
The home minister described the exposition of relics of Buddha on Buddha Purnima as historic and spiritual after 75 years. “When these relics came here 75 years ago, very few people were able to have their sacred viewing, experience their spiritual energy or receive the message of Lord Buddha,” Shah said.
'These relics have arrived again after 75 years; the followers of Buddhism in Ladakh as well as people of other faiths will draw spiritual energy from the sacred relics and experience a sense of divinity,' he said.
Corresponding to restricted access and connectivity decades ago, the home minister said that the rapid transformation of infrastructure over the decades has ensured wider access to the region.
Shah said that this occasion serves as a reminder that for thousands of years, India’s civilisation has conveyed a message of peace and coexistence. “When the Dalai Lama comes here, he says that this land is not merely a geographical land. This land is a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion. On this land, knowledge has been preserved,” he said.
“Within a diverse region like Ladakh and Kargil, this message becomes even more relevant. This still tells us today that amidst conflict and unrest, the path of peace and compassion is the only one that can provide us with a solution.”
The ancient stupas, rock-cut Buddhist sculptures and inscriptions in Kharoshthi and Brahmi scripts stand as evidence of Buddhism’s continued advancement in the region during that time.
“The Silk Route linking Kashmir, Leh, Yarkand, Khotan and Tibet played a key role not only in trade but also in the exchange of ideas, manuscripts and artistic traditions among monks, scholars and artisans,” Shah added.
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