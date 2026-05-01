ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakhis Took Bullets To Defend Country From External Threats, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Srinagar: Hailing the patriotism of the people of Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said they were the first to defend the country whenever it faced threats from outside.

“I am grateful for the support by Leh and Kargil. Whenever the region faced external threats, they were the first to defend the country. The army reached later,” he said in Ladakh, where he has been on a two-day visit since April 30.

The home minister arrived in Leh a day ago for the inauguration of the exposition of relics of Lord Gautama Buddha at Jivetsal on Buddha Purnima. He also laid the foundation for a milk processing plant with a capacity of 10 TLPD in Kargil.

“People of Ladakh were the first to receive bullets on their chests to defend the country. The entire country knows the history of Bharat Scouts from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya. Every citizen of India admires and appreciates the patriotism of the people of Ladakh, their commitment to the security of the country and their commitment to remain connected with a large part of India,” he said, drawing applause from the gathering.

Ladakhi shepherds and local villagers were the first to detect the Pakistani intrusion during the Kargil War in May 1999. While searching for lost yaks or grazing cattle, they spotted infiltrators and promptly alerted the army.

The home minister’s praise for Ladakhis comes amid growing demand from Leh and Kargil groups for the resumption of talks for statehood and the Sixth Schedule demand. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) had sought the meeting with Shah in the region, but his visit remained tied to the display of sacred Buddha relics.

Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Ladakh (PIB)

In Leh, the Home Minister met leaders from Ladakh, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk, a day ago. But the meeting focused on the sacred relics and their exposition, said Dorje.

Talks between MHA and the Ladakh groups have been on hold since the last meeting on February 4. Ladakh was hived off as a separate union territory without a legislature after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.