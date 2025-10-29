ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Violence: SC Seeks Centre And UT Of Ladakh Response In 10 Days On Plea Against Wangchuk's Detention

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took on record the amended plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention and sought the response of the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh in ten days. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre and the UT of Ladakh, to file the response on the amended plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 24, 2025.

The bench also allowed senior advocate Kapil Sibal to file a rejoinder, if any. The top court on October 15 deferred the hearing on the plea of Angmo after she sought to file an amended petition with additional grounds for challenging the detention of Wangchuk, currently lodged in Central jail at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The district magistrate of Leh has informed the Supreme Court that Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk "had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community....". The district magistrate made these observations in an affidavit filed in the apex court. The affidavit was filed in response to his wife Gitanjali Angmo’s petition challenging his detention under the National Security Act, 1980.

The affidavit said that the Leh district magistrate passed the order of detention after duly considering the material placed before him, as mandated under the law.

"And after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community, as mentioned in the grounds of detention. I was satisfied and continue to be satisfied with the detention of the detenu", said the Leh DM in the affidavit.

Jodhpur Central Jail superintendent, in a separate affidavit, has told the Supreme Court that Wangchuk is not lodged in solitary confinement and is entitled to all rights available to a detenu, including access to visitors, and he is not suffering from any chronic conditions and is medically sound and physically fit.

"The detenu was detained in a Standard Barrack in the General Ward, admeasuring 20 feet x 20 feet, where he continues to be detained to date and is the sole occupant of such prison barrack at present. In the interest of clarity, it is specifically stated that the detenu is not in solitary confinement as he is entitled to all rights available to the detenues," the affidavit said.

The jail superintendent said Wangchuk, being in completely normal health, is consuming a normal diet every day since his detention. The apex court had noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail stated that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenu.