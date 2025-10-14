ETV Bharat / bharat

Leh Administration To SC: Sonam Wangchuk Indulging In Activities Prejudicial To Security Of State

New Delhi: The district magistrate of Leh has informed the Supreme Court that Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk "had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community....".

The district magistrate made these observations in an affidavit filed before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. The affidavit was filed in response to his wife Gitanjali Angmo's petition challenging his detention under The National Security Act, 1980.

The affidavit said that the Leh district magistrate passed the order of detention after duly considering the material placed before him, as mandated under the law. "And after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community as mentioned in the grounds of detention. I was satisfied and continue to be satisfied of the detention of the detenue", said the Leh DM in the affidavit.

The matter was listed today for hearing; however, it could not be taken up as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk, was busy in another court. The apex court will hear the matter on Wednesday.

The affidavit said Wangchuk on September 26, 2025, was categorically informed both of the factum of his detention under the NSA, as well as the factum of his transfer to central jail, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and this was also immediately communicated telephonically to his wife through Station House Officer, police station, Leh, which she acknowledged in her petition.

"Therefore, all pleadings as regards the Detenue or the Petitioner not being informed of the Order of detention under the National Security Act, 1980, are completely false and misleading…", said the affidavit.

The Leh DM said: "As far as the communication of grounds of detention in terms of Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980 and Article 22 of the Constitution is concerned, it is respectfully submitted that procedural safeguards under Article 22 as incorporated in Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980, particularly and the National Security Act in general have been faithfully and strictly adhered to".