Leh Administration To SC: Sonam Wangchuk Indulging In Activities Prejudicial To Security Of State
In her plea, Angmo has also questioned the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2025 at 2:17 PM IST|
Updated : October 14, 2025 at 5:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The district magistrate of Leh has informed the Supreme Court that Ladakhi education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk "had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community....".
The district magistrate made these observations in an affidavit filed before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. The affidavit was filed in response to his wife Gitanjali Angmo's petition challenging his detention under The National Security Act, 1980.
The affidavit said that the Leh district magistrate passed the order of detention after duly considering the material placed before him, as mandated under the law. "And after arriving at a subjective satisfaction on the circumstances that prevailed within the local limits of the jurisdiction where Sonam Wangchuk had been indulging in activities prejudicial to the Security of the State, Maintenance of Public Order and Services essential to the community as mentioned in the grounds of detention. I was satisfied and continue to be satisfied of the detention of the detenue", said the Leh DM in the affidavit.
The matter was listed today for hearing; however, it could not be taken up as senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Wangchuk, was busy in another court. The apex court will hear the matter on Wednesday.
The affidavit said Wangchuk on September 26, 2025, was categorically informed both of the factum of his detention under the NSA, as well as the factum of his transfer to central jail, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and this was also immediately communicated telephonically to his wife through Station House Officer, police station, Leh, which she acknowledged in her petition.
"Therefore, all pleadings as regards the Detenue or the Petitioner not being informed of the Order of detention under the National Security Act, 1980, are completely false and misleading…", said the affidavit.
The Leh DM said: "As far as the communication of grounds of detention in terms of Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980 and Article 22 of the Constitution is concerned, it is respectfully submitted that procedural safeguards under Article 22 as incorporated in Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980, particularly and the National Security Act in general have been faithfully and strictly adhered to".
The affidavit said without any delay and within a period of five days as is stipulated under Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980, the grounds of detention along with the material relied upon by the Leh DM for arriving at subjective satisfaction were communicated to the detenue.
"Thereby fully complying with the rigors of both Section 8 of the National Security Act, 1980 as well as Article 22 of the Constitution of India", it said.
The affidavit said that the detention order has been forwarded to the advisory board as required under section 10 of the NSA, by the Union Territory of Ladakh within the period prescribed under the said provision, along with the grounds on which the order is passed by the Leh DM. The Leh DM added that Wangchuk has not made any representation as required under Section 10 of the NSA.
"The petitioner has, however, sent a letter addressed to the President of India and neither to the Advisory Board nor to any of the statutory authorities. Under the scheme of Section 10 of the Act, only the detenue can make a representation. However, since a copy of the letter addressed by the petitioner to the President of India is marked to the Union Territory of Ladakh, the said letter is also placed before the Advisory Board", it said.
The affidavit added that the advisory board has intimated the detenue in writing to make a representation if he so chooses within one week from the date of the intimation, which is October 10, 2025. Wangchuk was detained under the NSA and was shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan for allegedly inciting violent protests in Ladakh.
Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention, besides seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the NSA against Wangchuk. Angmo alleged that she had yet to get a copy of the detention order, in violation of the rules. Moreover, she said, she has had no contact so far with Wangchuk. Recently, the Ladakh administration rejected claims of a "witch-hunt" or a "smokescreen" operation against Wangchuk.
Read more: