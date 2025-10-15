ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Violence: Will Amend Petition, Challenge Grounds Of Detention, Sonam Wangchuk's Wife To SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to October 29 the hearing on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging the climate activist's detention after noting that she wants to amend her petition.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail has filed an affidavit that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenue.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Angmo, said they will apply to amend the petition and challenge the grounds of detention. During the hearing, Sibal requested that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife. The apex court noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife.