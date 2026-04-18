Ladakh Violence Case: J&K High Court Grants Bail To Ex-MLA, Councillor In 2025 Leh Clashes
Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani while granting bail to the accused noted "it may meet the ends of justice".
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh granted bail to former MLA Deldan Namgail and former councillor Smanla Dorje Nurboo in connection with the September 2025 Leh violence case, after nearly seven months in custody.
Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the verdict in Jammu through a detailed 20-page judgment in Bail Applications No. 316/2025 and 320/2025, titled Smanla Dorje Nurboo vs Union Territory of Ladakh and Deldan Namgail vs Union Territory of Ladakh.
Nurboo, 36, son of Tsering Dorje and a resident of Likir, Leh, and Namgail, 47, son of Lobzang Rinchen from Kubet, Nubra, were lodged in District Jail Leh when they filed the petitions. The respondent in both cases was the Union Territory of Ladakh through SHO Police Station Leh.
Both petitioners sought bail under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in FIR No. 144/2025 dated September 25, 2025, registered at Police Station Leh.
The court, after hearing both sides, ruled that "it may meet the ends of justice" to grant bail to the accused, subject to conditions.
The judgment noted that the petitioners had been in custody for about seven months and that the investigation had progressed, with a charge sheet filed against nine accused persons, including the petitioners.
The court observed that the offences alleged did not carry punishment of death or life imprisonment, which is a key consideration under the law governing bail.
Citing settled legal principles, the court reiterated that "bail is a rule and its denial an exception especially in cases where... there is nothing on record to show that the accused, if admitted to bail, will misuse the concession."
Referring to Supreme Court precedent, the court quoted: "...basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail, except where there are circumstances of fleeing from justice or thwarting the course of justice."
The prosecution opposed the bail, alleging that the violence on September 24, 2025, was triggered by instigation, including a press conference by Nurboo and alleged participation by Namgail. It also cited CCTV footage and witness statements.
According to the case record, large-scale violence broke out in Leh, including stone pelting, arson, and attacks on police and CRPF personnel. Government property and vehicles were damaged, and several security personnel were injured.
The defence argued that the petitioners were falsely implicated due to political rivalry, that Nurboo was at a hospital attending hunger strikers at the time, and that Namgail, as a former legislator, had no criminal antecedents.
The court also noted that co-accused persons had already been granted bail by the Sessions Court on similar allegations, reinforcing the principle of parity.
Meanwhile, Sajjad Hussain Kargili, a leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), called the bail "good news for Ladakh."
"Good news for Ladakh. Former MLA Deldan Namgail and former Councillor Smanla Dorje Nurboo have been granted bail by the High Court of J&K and Ladakh after nearly seven months in judicial custody," he said while sharing photos of the two leaders.
The case stems from unrest in Leh in September last year during a hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. The protests turned violent, leaving four people dead and nearly 100 injured, triggering widespread concern across the Union Territory.
Wangchuk was later detained under the National Security Act (NSA), which was revoked last month. Fresh protests took place this week in Leh and Kargil districts following calls by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the KDA, reiterating demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.
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