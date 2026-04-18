ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Violence Case: J&K High Court Grants Bail To Ex-MLA, Councillor In 2025 Leh Clashes

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh granted bail to former MLA Deldan Namgail and former councillor Smanla Dorje Nurboo in connection with the September 2025 Leh violence case, after nearly seven months in custody.

Justice Mohd Yousuf Wani passed the verdict in Jammu through a detailed 20-page judgment in Bail Applications No. 316/2025 and 320/2025, titled Smanla Dorje Nurboo vs Union Territory of Ladakh and Deldan Namgail vs Union Territory of Ladakh.

Nurboo, 36, son of Tsering Dorje and a resident of Likir, Leh, and Namgail, 47, son of Lobzang Rinchen from Kubet, Nubra, were lodged in District Jail Leh when they filed the petitions. The respondent in both cases was the Union Territory of Ladakh through SHO Police Station Leh.

Both petitioners sought bail under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in FIR No. 144/2025 dated September 25, 2025, registered at Police Station Leh.

The court, after hearing both sides, ruled that "it may meet the ends of justice" to grant bail to the accused, subject to conditions.

The judgment noted that the petitioners had been in custody for about seven months and that the investigation had progressed, with a charge sheet filed against nine accused persons, including the petitioners.

The court observed that the offences alleged did not carry punishment of death or life imprisonment, which is a key consideration under the law governing bail.

Citing settled legal principles, the court reiterated that "bail is a rule and its denial an exception especially in cases where... there is nothing on record to show that the accused, if admitted to bail, will misuse the concession."

Referring to Supreme Court precedent, the court quoted: "...basic rule may perhaps be tersely put as bail not jail, except where there are circumstances of fleeing from justice or thwarting the course of justice."