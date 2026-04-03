ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Unveils First Detailed Roadmap For Census 2027

Srinagar: Ladakh has unveiled its first detailed roadmap for Census 2027 since becoming a Union Territory, with officials calling the exercise a major step toward sharper grassroots planning and data-driven governance in the high-altitude region.

At a press orientation meet in Leh, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director of Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, said the upcoming census would be a “transformative exercise” for Ladakh, marking the first full census operation in the Union Territory after its creation in 2019.

The exercise, he said, is expected to generate the first comprehensive post-UT demographic and socio-economic database for Ladakh, a development likely to shape future decisions on infrastructure, public services, welfare delivery and local development priorities.

Sharma said Census 2027 would also mark India’s first fully digital census, with the entire process relying on advanced technology for data collection, validation and monitoring. The census in Ladakh will be carried out in two phases.

The first phase, House Listing Operations, is scheduled from June 1 to June 30, 2026. Before that, residents will get a 15-day self-enumeration window from May 17 to May 31, allowing them to submit household details online through the official self-enumeration portal.

Officials said the portal, se.census.gov.in, will carry a 33-question form and will be widely publicized across Ladakh to encourage public participation, including in remote and difficult-to-access areas.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for September 2026 in Ladakh, alongside other notified snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A separate notification for self-enumeration and the questionnaire for this phase will be issued later. In what officials described as a major institutional step for the Union Territory, Sharma also announced the establishment of two dedicated Census workstations in the offices of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.