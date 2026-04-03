Ladakh Unveils First Detailed Roadmap For Census 2027
The exercise will generate the first comprehensive post-UT demographic and socio-economic database for Ladakh, said Director of Census Operations for JK and Ladakh, Amit Sharma.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh has unveiled its first detailed roadmap for Census 2027 since becoming a Union Territory, with officials calling the exercise a major step toward sharper grassroots planning and data-driven governance in the high-altitude region.
At a press orientation meet in Leh, Chief Principal Census Officer and Director of Census Operations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma, said the upcoming census would be a “transformative exercise” for Ladakh, marking the first full census operation in the Union Territory after its creation in 2019.
The exercise, he said, is expected to generate the first comprehensive post-UT demographic and socio-economic database for Ladakh, a development likely to shape future decisions on infrastructure, public services, welfare delivery and local development priorities.
Sharma said Census 2027 would also mark India’s first fully digital census, with the entire process relying on advanced technology for data collection, validation and monitoring. The census in Ladakh will be carried out in two phases.
The first phase, House Listing Operations, is scheduled from June 1 to June 30, 2026. Before that, residents will get a 15-day self-enumeration window from May 17 to May 31, allowing them to submit household details online through the official self-enumeration portal.
Officials said the portal, se.census.gov.in, will carry a 33-question form and will be widely publicized across Ladakh to encourage public participation, including in remote and difficult-to-access areas.
The second phase, Population Enumeration, is scheduled for September 2026 in Ladakh, alongside other notified snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A separate notification for self-enumeration and the questionnaire for this phase will be issued later. In what officials described as a major institutional step for the Union Territory, Sharma also announced the establishment of two dedicated Census workstations in the offices of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department.
The workstations will be developed in collaboration with the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India and are expected to provide access to highly granular micro-level data on Ladakh.
Officials said the new data systems would strengthen evidence-based policymaking and improve development planning at the grassroots level, especially in remote villages and border belts. Sharma said the digital architecture of the census is designed to improve both speed and accuracy.
Data collection in the field will be done through mobile applications equipped with in-built validation checks to reduce errors. A web-based Census Management and Monitoring System developed by C-DAC will allow real-time supervision and smoother coordination during the exercise.
Responding to questions from the media, Sharma clarified that Census 2027 is separate from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He said the revision process concerns voter lists, while the census is a broader socio-economic enumeration exercise aimed at building a complete population database.
He also said enumerators visiting households during the field phase would carry valid identification credentials and urged residents to verify their identity before sharing information. The administration said preparations for the exercise are already underway.
Senior officers, including Principal Census Officers, District Census Officers and Charge Officers, have already undergone training. Additional training sessions for master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors will be held ahead of the first phase to ensure readiness before work begins on the ground.