Ladakh To Introduce India's First High-altitude Wildlife Safari
High-altitude wildlife safari will allow visitors guided tours to experience Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Come winter, and Ladakh will introduce its maiden wildlife safari on snow leopard and birdwatching trails in the Union Territory.
This would be India's first-ever high-altitude wildlife safari, allowing visitors with guided tours to experience Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna, an official said.
The sighting season for big cats will start this winter, with officials directed to complete the preparations, he added. Ladakh is home to India's largest population of 477 of the country's estimated 718 snow leopards. The sparsely populated cold desert has over 38 mammal species, 340 bird species and 1,800 vascular plant species that have drawn substantial tourist numbers over the years.
The forest department will introduce guided Jeep Safaris modelled on popular National Parks like Kaziranga, Ranthambore and others. They will operate specially designed open-back vehicles by trained local drivers and guides.
The objective behind introducing guided safaris is to prevent incidents of illegal off-roading and disturbance to wildlife, the official added. Ladakh cracked the whip on tourists for off-roading through Pangong lake and wildlife protected areas in the last two months. The offenders were fined with nearly four lakh for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.
The nod for the wildlife safari came from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena while chairing the maiden governing body meeting of the newly constituted Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society.
Set up in June, the SHAN Society seeks to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for community-led wildlife conservation, waste management and promoting plastic-free tourism, sustainable livelihood generation and responsible tourism across Ladakh.
Saxena directed the forest department to explore possible safari routes across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuaries. Also, Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass districts known to have a sizable presence of snow leopards and avian diversity have also been put on the map, the officials said.
For six months, tourism activities come to a halt in winters in the region as the temperature drops to as low as minus 30 degrees. But stakeholders like former president of All Ladakh Tour Operators Association Tsetan Angchuk said the snow leopard sighting can introduce winter tourism.
Officials said that 20 local youth will be trained in birdwatching, bird identification and bird-spotting skills and will be provided with equipment like binoculars. Besides, 10 bird-watching hides will be created as major hot-spots, he added.
Saxena termed Ladakh's unique wildlife and fragile high-altitude ecosystem as its greatest natural asset, saying the conservation efforts could only succeed when local communities become equal partners in protecting nature.
The LG further directed the concerned agencies to complete all preparations before the commencement of the snow-leopard sighting season in the winters this year.
"We are creating a model that integrates wildlife conservation, responsible eco-tourism, environmental education, empowering local communities and creating sustainable livelihoods for them. These efforts aim at conserving Ladakh's natural heritage so that future generations inherit an ecosystem that is richer, healthier and more resilient," the LG added.
He said the administration aims to establish Ladakh as a global example of community-led conservation and responsible high-altitude mountain tourism.
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