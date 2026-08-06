ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh To Introduce India's First High-altitude Wildlife Safari

Srinagar: Come winter, and Ladakh will introduce its maiden wildlife safari on snow leopard and birdwatching trails in the Union Territory.

This would be India's first-ever high-altitude wildlife safari, allowing visitors with guided tours to experience Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna, an official said.

The sighting season for big cats will start this winter, with officials directed to complete the preparations, he added. Ladakh is home to India's largest population of 477 of the country's estimated 718 snow leopards. The sparsely populated cold desert has over 38 mammal species, 340 bird species and 1,800 vascular plant species that have drawn substantial tourist numbers over the years.

The forest department will introduce guided Jeep Safaris modelled on popular National Parks like Kaziranga, Ranthambore and others. They will operate specially designed open-back vehicles by trained local drivers and guides.

The objective behind introducing guided safaris is to prevent incidents of illegal off-roading and disturbance to wildlife, the official added. Ladakh cracked the whip on tourists for off-roading through Pangong lake and wildlife protected areas in the last two months. The offenders were fined with nearly four lakh for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

The nod for the wildlife safari came from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena while chairing the maiden governing body meeting of the newly constituted Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature (SHAN) Conservation Society.

Set up in June, the SHAN Society seeks to formulate a comprehensive roadmap for community-led wildlife conservation, waste management and promoting plastic-free tourism, sustainable livelihood generation and responsible tourism across Ladakh.