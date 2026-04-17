ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Flags Lack Of Assembly, Says Women May Miss Out On Reservation Benefits

New Delhi: An Independent MP from Ladakh on Friday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha that women in the Union Territory may not fully benefit from the Women's Reservation Amendment bill due to the absence of a legislative assembly.

While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, Haneefa said that while the bill provides for reservation in state legislative assemblies, Ladakh does not have an assembly, which could leave women in the region deprived of its full benefits.

He also highlighted that the people of Ladakh have been demanding a democratic setup and constitutional safeguards to protect their unique culture and identity.

Describing Ladakh as strategically and geographically important for the country, the MP said, “The region currently has only one Lok Sabha seat, which makes it difficult to represent the challenges.”