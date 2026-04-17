Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Flags Lack Of Assembly, Says Women May Miss Out On Reservation Benefits
An Independent MP from Ladakh raised concerns in Lok Sabha that absence of a legislative assembly may deny women in the region benefits of reservation.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: An Independent MP from Ladakh on Friday raised concerns in the Lok Sabha that women in the Union Territory may not fully benefit from the Women's Reservation Amendment bill due to the absence of a legislative assembly.
While speaking during the ongoing Lok Sabha special sitting, Haneefa said that while the bill provides for reservation in state legislative assemblies, Ladakh does not have an assembly, which could leave women in the region deprived of its full benefits.
He also highlighted that the people of Ladakh have been demanding a democratic setup and constitutional safeguards to protect their unique culture and identity.
Describing Ladakh as strategically and geographically important for the country, the MP said, “The region currently has only one Lok Sabha seat, which makes it difficult to represent the challenges.”
The MP demanded that whenever delimitation is undertaken, Ladakh should be allotted two Lok Sabha seats, one each for Leh and Kargil, to ensure better representation.
Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.
Addressing the Lower House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday threw light on the women's reservation bill and said there is "no need to give the bill a political colour" and that this bill is an opportunity to add a new chapter to 'Viksit Bharat'.
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