ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh LG VK Saxena To Serve As LG Jammu & Kashmir As Manoj Sinha Goes On Leave

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena will serve as Jammu Kashmir LG after the incumbent J&K LG Manoj Sinha proceeded on leave, an official release said on Tuesday.

The duration of leave has not been disclosed in the order issued by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday evening. Manoj Sinha, who has been serving as LG of Jammu and Kashmir for over last six years on a stretch is currently in the United States.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to his own duties during the absence on leave of Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.