Ladakh LG VK Saxena To Serve As LG Jammu & Kashmir As Manoj Sinha Goes On Leave
Manoj Sinha, who has been serving as LG of J&K for over last six years on a stretch is currently in the United States.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 9:13 PM IST
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena will serve as Jammu Kashmir LG after the incumbent J&K LG Manoj Sinha proceeded on leave, an official release said on Tuesday.
The duration of leave has not been disclosed in the order issued by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday evening. Manoj Sinha, who has been serving as LG of Jammu and Kashmir for over last six years on a stretch is currently in the United States.
"The President of India is pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh to discharge the functions of the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in addition to his own duties during the absence on leave of Manoj Sinha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir," a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
This comes as there were murmurs about a change in the gubernatorial position with the development giving further lent to rumours. Sinha addressed the IIT (BHU) Global Alumni Meet in Chicago and highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence and how abrogation of Article 370 paved way for transformation in the Jammu & Kashmir union territory.
"This is not just progress but a renaissance," he told the gathering. "Jammu Kashmir has moved from shadows of fear to the light of opportunity, from isolation to integration, and from despair to destiny. This transformation has opened new avenues of development, investment and opportunity."
Read More