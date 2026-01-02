ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh LG Gets Back Authority To Clear Projects Up To Rs 100 Crore

Srinagar: The Union Finance Ministry has restored key financial powers to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, according to an official communication. The development allows the LG to appraise and approve development projects costing up to Rs 100 crore.

Under the decision, similar authority has also been delegated to the administrators and lieutenant governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep. The powers have been granted under the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2024, the communique said.

As per the conditions laid down by the ministry, the delegated powers must be exercised in consultation with the concerned Union Territory’s Secretary of Finance or Financial Advisor. The approval of projects will also be subject to the availability of adequate budgetary provisions.

The directive makes it clear that these financial powers cannot be further delegated to any other authority. It also requires that details of all proposals cleared under the restored powers be submitted every quarter to the Department of Expenditure through the Ministry of Home Affairs. The reports are to be filed by the end of July, October, January and April each year.

The communication further stated that the powers of administrators and lieutenant governors to sanction expenditure, from in-principle clearance to final approval, including appraisal, will continue under Rule 16 of the DFPRs, 2024. However, this will apply only after the concerned schemes are appraised and approved by the competent authorities.