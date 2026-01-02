Ladakh LG Gets Back Authority To Clear Projects Up To Rs 100 Crore
Union Finance Ministry restores key financial powers to Ladakh’s Lieutenant Governor for approving development projects up to Rs 100 crore, enhancing regional administrative efficiency.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 2, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Srinagar: The Union Finance Ministry has restored key financial powers to Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, according to an official communication. The development allows the LG to appraise and approve development projects costing up to Rs 100 crore.
Under the decision, similar authority has also been delegated to the administrators and lieutenant governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep. The powers have been granted under the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 2024, the communique said.
As per the conditions laid down by the ministry, the delegated powers must be exercised in consultation with the concerned Union Territory’s Secretary of Finance or Financial Advisor. The approval of projects will also be subject to the availability of adequate budgetary provisions.
The directive makes it clear that these financial powers cannot be further delegated to any other authority. It also requires that details of all proposals cleared under the restored powers be submitted every quarter to the Department of Expenditure through the Ministry of Home Affairs. The reports are to be filed by the end of July, October, January and April each year.
The communication further stated that the powers of administrators and lieutenant governors to sanction expenditure, from in-principle clearance to final approval, including appraisal, will continue under Rule 16 of the DFPRs, 2024. However, this will apply only after the concerned schemes are appraised and approved by the competent authorities.
Ladakh had objected sharply to the withdrawal of the Lieutenant Governor’s financial powers last year, when the Union Home Ministry issued an order shifting the authority to approve projects above smaller thresholds to New Delhi.
While stripping the Lieutenant Governor of authority, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on November 24 and confirmed by November 28 that all project approvals up to Rs 100 crore must be sanctioned centrally by the MHA.
Local leaders, including a delegation from the Ladakh BJP, described the move as a further disempowerment that would hinder smooth administration and timely delivery of development works and urged the Centre to “restore and re-delegate” financial powers to the LG for “smooth administrative functioning,” saying the decision risked slowing progress in the strategically vital region.
Senior leaders from the region had also warned that centralising powers would “reduce the LG to a mere forwarding authority” and delay time-sensitive development works. Former MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had said the decision would “cripple administrative efficiency in a region where distances are vast and seasons are short,” while Kargil-based leaders had argued that Ladakh was being treated “worse than other Union Territories.”
