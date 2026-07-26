ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh LG Calls For Collective Efforts To Build Compassionate Ecosystem For Special Children

Kargil: Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday inaugurated the Union territory's first Special School for Children with Special Needs here, marking a historic milestone in the administration's commitment to ensuring equitable, inclusive and quality education for every child.

The special school has been established to provide a dedicated learning environment equipped to address the educational, developmental and therapeutic needs of children with special needs, ensuring that every child receives opportunities to learn, grow and lead a life of dignity and independence, an official spokesperson said.

He said the school features barrier-free infrastructure with ramps, accessible classrooms and child-friendly facilities, along with assistive technologies to support diverse learning needs. It is also equipped with dedicated resource rooms, therapy and rehabilitation support and specialised learning aids to ensure holistic development. The school is backed by trained special educators and support staff, the spokesperson said.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said the inauguration of the special school is not merely the opening of a new educational institution but the beginning of a new chapter in Kargil's journey towards inclusive education.

He said that the school reflects the administration's unwavering commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind, irrespective of physical, intellectual, sensory or developmental challenges.

Referring to the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Saxena said every child deserves equal opportunities to learn and succeed. He said the establishment of the special school is a significant step towards making education inclusive, accessible and responsive to the diverse needs of every learner.