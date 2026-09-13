ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh LG Announces Aid For Kin Of Victims Killed During Last Year's Statehood Protest

Srinagar: The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Sunday announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the kin of the four victims who were killed during statehood protests last year.

Announcing the decision on X, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena said that an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries has also been approved while also thanking union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Deeply grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji for his sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, who has always stood in solidarity with the victims and their families,” he wrote.

“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief”.