Ladakh LG Announces Aid For Kin Of Victims Killed During Last Year's Statehood Protest
LG VK Saxena also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ladakh Union Territory administration on Sunday announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the kin of the four victims who were killed during statehood protests last year.
Announcing the decision on X, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena said that an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh for those with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries has also been approved while also thanking union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Deeply grateful to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji for his sensitive, humanitarian and guiding approach, who has always stood in solidarity with the victims and their families,” he wrote.
“While no compensation amount can replace a life lost or erase the pain endured, the Ladakh Administration firmly stands beside every affected family in their journey towards healing and overcoming the grief”.
Last year on 24 September, violent protests erupted in Leh town in which four protesters were killed and dozens injured due to firing on demonstrations. The Leh town had observed shutdown for statehood demand and sixth schedule status for protection of land and jobs.
The administration under then LG Kavinder Gupta had blamed the protesters for arson and torching a CRPF vehicle.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had sat on a hunger strike for the demands. After violence, he called off the strike and was later arrested under the National Security Act for six months.
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