ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Bodies Call Off Week-Long Protest March After ‘Commitments’ From New Delhi

Srinagar: Ladakh groups have called off the week-long protest march and will instead hold a “symbolic” one-day march on September 23, pinning hopes on “commitments” made during their ongoing talks with the central government.

“The padyatra (foot march) in support of the protection of Ladakh’s culture, environment and democracy was scheduled to start from September 19 until September 23. But keeping in view the growing cold and political atmosphere, we are going to do a one-day symbolic padyatra on September 23,” said climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The symbolic march will cover 20 kilometres and conclude at Leh, where a rally “in memory of people who gave their lives for the protection and preservation of Ladakh’s culture and environment” will be held on the following day, September 24, to mark the first anniversary of violence that erupted in Ladakh, leading to the killing of four people and injuries to dozens.

Wangchuk, who is part of the Ladakh Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), had announced the foot march after claiming no breakthrough in the September 9 talks with New Delhi and to press against “irreversible restructuring” or major decisions unless the democratic body and Article 371 safeguards are extended to the region.

However, Ladakh bodies cancelled the week-long protest after receiving draft “points for discussion” from the government following commitments from New Delhi in the last meeting, said a senior leader privy to the negotiations with the central government.

The “points for discussion” shared with the Ladakh bodies include questions over the formal name of the UT-led legislative and executive bodies. It also includes the allocation of powers between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) and the UT body, as well as district-level functions to protect local interests and ensure responsive governance.

“The talks are underway, and the next round of dialogue is scheduled for October. We received commitments including a UT-led elected body and Article 371 safeguards for protection of land from the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) committee in the previous meeting. Hence, we will follow the process and respond to the questions,” a senior Ladakh leader privy to negotiations told ETV Bharat.