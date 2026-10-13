ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ladakh Integral Part Of India': MEA Hits Back At China, Says Beijing's Denial 'Cannot Change Fact'

FILE - MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( ANI )

New Delhi: India has delivered a robust and unyielding counter-rebuttal to Beijing’s persistent claims over Ladakh, firmly underscoring that the Union Territory is a permanent and sovereign component of the nation while dismissing external objections as entirely baseless. The sharp diplomatic exchanges erupted after Beijing raised objections to India's recent cartographic updates.

Addressing media inquiries regarding the Chinese statements, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "It is reiterated that the UT of Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of denial by the Chinese side can change this established fact."

The diplomatic friction followed an official notification by India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) standardising the names of 28 strategic locations and geographical features across Ladakh on official cartography. Weighing in on the announcement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning alleged that Beijing had never recognised the territory, claiming the measure was unilaterally enacted. Asserting opposition to the move, Mao stated, "The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China." Refuting Beijing's protests, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that the official press statement was self-explanatory. Jaiswal clarified that the initiative encompasses 28 distinct sites and physical features situated within the Union Territory of Ladakh, which now bear standard designations on the official Survey of India maps.