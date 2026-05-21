ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Hotels Now 'Industry', Tariffs Cut As LG Approves Reform

Srinagar: In a major boost to Ladakh’s tourism sector, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved granting registered hotels and guest houses the status of “industry”, a decision that will make them eligible for lower utility tariffs and concessions.

The order will come into effect from June 1, 2026 in the union territory. The move will make them eligible for lower electricity and water tariffs, concessional loans, property tax exemptions and other industrial incentives, an official said.

According to the new reform, electricity for these establishments will now cost Rs 4.10 per unit against Rs 5.49 while industrial water rates will range between Rs 26–29 per kilolitre, compared to existing commercial rates of Rs 28–46.