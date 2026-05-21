Ladakh Hotels Now 'Industry', Tariffs Cut As LG Approves Reform
The move will make them eligible for lower electricity and water tariffs, concessional loans, property tax exemptions and other industrial incentives, an official said.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Srinagar: In a major boost to Ladakh’s tourism sector, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday approved granting registered hotels and guest houses the status of “industry”, a decision that will make them eligible for lower utility tariffs and concessions.
The order will come into effect from June 1, 2026 in the union territory. The move will make them eligible for lower electricity and water tariffs, concessional loans, property tax exemptions and other industrial incentives, an official said.
According to the new reform, electricity for these establishments will now cost Rs 4.10 per unit against Rs 5.49 while industrial water rates will range between Rs 26–29 per kilolitre, compared to existing commercial rates of Rs 28–46.
The policy is expected to reduce operational costs, attract investment and support thousands of jobs in the sector particularly during winters, the official added. It will cover 1,257 establishments including 1,078 in Leh and 179 in Kargil. Majority of them operate during the summer and shut down during the harsh winters when the cold desert is virtually out of bounds for visitors as the mercury drops to minus 20 degrees. The scheme will be implemented by tourism department after proper verification of establishments.
“The hospitality and tourism sector has significant potential to catalyse sustainable economic development and tourism promotion in Ladakh,” said LG Saxena. The reform will also enhance visitor experience and further establish Ladakh as a world-class tourism destination rooted in sustainability, culture and hospitality, he added.
Tourism stakeholders including the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association had been seeking relief from high commercial utility tariffs particularly during winters. “I am confident, fulfilling this long pending demand and the consequent incentives would accelerate the growth of hotel industry in Ladakh, catering to the ever-growing needs of tourists,” LG Saxena said.