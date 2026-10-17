ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Groups Reject Centre's Draft Proposal, Allege Backtracking On Legislature And Article 371 Safeguards

Srinagar: Ladakh bodies have rejected the draft proposals presented by the central government, calling them an "archaic administrative model reminiscent of North East Frontier Agency (NEFA)", lacking a full-fledged Union Territory legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

The NEFA or the North-East Frontier Agency was the old name of now Arunachal Pradesh. It became a Union Territory in 1972 and a full-fledged state in 1987.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Body (KDA) held a fresh round of talks with New Delhi on Thursday in Leh to discuss Union Territory-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

On Friday, however, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk formally rejected the draft proposals after studying them, dubbing them a departure from the May 22 agreement.

"The ministry has backtracked from its promise. The draft lacks many things, including provision of a legislature to control the Chief Secretary and limited safeguards under Article 371," he told ETV Bharat.

During the May 22 talks in New Delhi, the central government and Ladakh groups had reached an in-principle understanding on a UT legislative body with executive and financial powers, and control over bureaucracy.

It also agreed to extend constitutional safeguards under Article 371A, 371F, and 371G existing in Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, respectively. This was a departure from the Ladakh groups' original demand for statehood and the sixth schedule under the Indian Constitution.

The agreement was formalised in the Minutes of Meeting (MoM) and signed on July 3. In the subsequent September 9 meeting in New Delhi, the MHA had proposed Article 371K to the Himalayan region, a new insertion tailored for the UT that would have allowed the elected body with legislative powers over land, culture, forests, and environment.