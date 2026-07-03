ETV Bharat / bharat

MHA, Ladakh Groups Ink UT Elected Body, Constitutional Safeguards Under Article 371

Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh groups on Friday signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting, “unanimously” agreeing to set up a Union Territory (UT)-elected body with executive, legislative and financial powers and constitutional safeguards under Article 371. The move ended a month-long deadlock in the UT over the previous agreement.

During the crucial three-hour meeting held at the Leh Secretariat, MHA Additional Secretary Prashant Sitaram Lokhande and Ladakh groups formally signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting. The move comes after an impasse set in, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) accusing New Delhi of delaying talks and altering previously agreed-upon minutes, particularly over the elected body’s control over the bureaucracy. Kargil and Leh observed a shutdown on June 23 over missing draft minutes of the meeting.

“We discussed and unanimously finalized the May 22 minutes of the meeting. We deliberated on all issues cordially. It was a fruitful meeting. “The MHA will come up with the final draft on the UT elected body’s framework,” said Co-chairman of the Kargil Development Alliance (KDA) Sajjad Kargili.

He said that LBA and KDA will also submit a draft outlining the framework for the elected body to the MHA.

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the meeting as a “positive step”, saying it drew upon the broad May 22 agreement reached between the central government panel and Ladakh leaders.

“It was held in a positive and constructive spirit, and all parties reached a consensus on the issues,” he told ETV Bharat.

The signed minutes of the meeting released following the meeting said that the MHA committee gave a presentation showing the probable structure of self-governance in Ladakh with an elected body vested with executive, legislative and financial powers.