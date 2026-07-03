MHA, Ladakh Groups Ink UT Elected Body, Constitutional Safeguards Under Article 371
Home Ministry panel and Ladakh groups unanimously agreed to establish a UT-elected body with executive, legislative, financial powers, and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST|
Updated : July 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh groups on Friday signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting, “unanimously” agreeing to set up a Union Territory (UT)-elected body with executive, legislative and financial powers and constitutional safeguards under Article 371. The move ended a month-long deadlock in the UT over the previous agreement.
During the crucial three-hour meeting held at the Leh Secretariat, MHA Additional Secretary Prashant Sitaram Lokhande and Ladakh groups formally signed the minutes of the May 22 meeting. The move comes after an impasse set in, with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) accusing New Delhi of delaying talks and altering previously agreed-upon minutes, particularly over the elected body’s control over the bureaucracy. Kargil and Leh observed a shutdown on June 23 over missing draft minutes of the meeting.
“We discussed and unanimously finalized the May 22 minutes of the meeting. We deliberated on all issues cordially. It was a fruitful meeting. “The MHA will come up with the final draft on the UT elected body’s framework,” said Co-chairman of the Kargil Development Alliance (KDA) Sajjad Kargili.
He said that LBA and KDA will also submit a draft outlining the framework for the elected body to the MHA.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the meeting as a “positive step”, saying it drew upon the broad May 22 agreement reached between the central government panel and Ladakh leaders.
“It was held in a positive and constructive spirit, and all parties reached a consensus on the issues,” he told ETV Bharat.
The signed minutes of the meeting released following the meeting said that the MHA committee gave a presentation showing the probable structure of self-governance in Ladakh with an elected body vested with executive, legislative and financial powers.
“It was unanimously decided that while statehood would remain the long-term aspiration of Ladakh, in the present situation, as a first step, an appropriate customised model of governance by establishing a UT-level elected body with executive, financial and legislative powers would be established,” it said.
The MHA and Ladakh leaders “agreed” the UT-level elected body will exercise control and supervision, including APR of bureaucracy.
“Further details will be finalised in future meetings as per the Transaction of Business Rules,” said the draft.
Senior BJP leader and former Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Tashi Gyalson, who was among the participants, said the meeting gave clarity to Ladakh groups, who were wary of delay.
“With minutes finalised, we are moving ahead for the next meeting. Now focus will be on the draft of the UT body framework as both sides will share it with each other,” he added.
This is the first time the panel held talks in the union territory since the MHA set up the High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh in 2023. As many as five rounds of HPC and four meetings of the subcommittee have been held so far to discuss demands, including statehood and the sixth schedule.
However, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) reached an “in-principle understanding” with the subcommittee in New Delhi on May 22, agreeing to a UT-led elected body and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 as of now.
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