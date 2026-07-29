ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Groups Decide Against Filing Draft On Proposed UT-Level Elected Body To Home Ministry

Srinagar: Following an “in principle” understanding with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over a Union Territory-level elected body, Ladakh groups have decided against filing a draft outlining the framework to the MHA.

This is a departure from their commitment as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) were working on readying the draft by engaging top legal experts from New Delhi.

The understanding behind the move, according to sources, is that the Ladakh bloc is waiting first for the fine print of the draft prepared by the home ministry led panel in the face of fresh developments including extension of Ladakh autonomous hill development councils to all seven districts.

Previously, restricted to Leh and Kargil, the councils will govern newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass. They will wield control over local affairs like district plans, education, land, health and culture among other issues of local governance.

But it has not gone well with the union territory where Ladakh bodies and New Delhi recently agreed over a UT-led elected body and constitutional safeguards covered under Article 371.

“We have always submitted drafts in the past to the home ministry. Now we are waiting for draft from the home ministry and will subsequently respond to it by consulting our legal experts,” Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat.