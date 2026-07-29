Ladakh Groups Decide Against Filing Draft On Proposed UT-Level Elected Body To Home Ministry
The development comes after an in-principle understanding between the Ladakh representatives and MHA on the proposed elected body.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Srinagar: Following an “in principle” understanding with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over a Union Territory-level elected body, Ladakh groups have decided against filing a draft outlining the framework to the MHA.
This is a departure from their commitment as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) were working on readying the draft by engaging top legal experts from New Delhi.
The understanding behind the move, according to sources, is that the Ladakh bloc is waiting first for the fine print of the draft prepared by the home ministry led panel in the face of fresh developments including extension of Ladakh autonomous hill development councils to all seven districts.
Previously, restricted to Leh and Kargil, the councils will govern newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass. They will wield control over local affairs like district plans, education, land, health and culture among other issues of local governance.
But it has not gone well with the union territory where Ladakh bodies and New Delhi recently agreed over a UT-led elected body and constitutional safeguards covered under Article 371.
“We have always submitted drafts in the past to the home ministry. Now we are waiting for draft from the home ministry and will subsequently respond to it by consulting our legal experts,” Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat.
Ladakh was separated from the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and made a union territory on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. Ladakh groups have been demanding statehood and sixth schedule since then. The home ministry set up High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh in 2023. As many as five rounds of HPC and four meetings of subcommittee have been held to discuss the demands and finally agreeing on UT elected body with executive, legislative and financial powers and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to the union territory.
The minutes of the meeting for the same were signed during the last meeting held in Leh on July 3.
During the recent Delhi protest where Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk was on hunger strike, leaders from Ladakh attempted to meet concerned officials of the central government, sources said.
“We wanted to push for next meeting. But the concerned were not available,” sources added.
Sajjad Kargili, co-chairman of Kargil Democratic Alliance, said that they will wait for home ministry’s response till the first week of August.
“We will decide our next course of action accordingly,” he added.