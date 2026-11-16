Ladakh Group Turns Down Talks With Centre, Demand Postponement of December Elections
Elections including Panchayat, Municipal polls and LAHDC in the newly carved out eight districts of Himalayan region are scheduled in December.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing hunger strike in Leh, groups in Ladakh have turned down offers of talks with the central government until the upcoming December elections are postponed to next year, fearing New Delhi might replace them with elected representatives.
The central government has signalled Leh Apex Body (LAB) of holding talks with them in the second week of December over democratic set up and constitutional safeguards in the region. The talks have been stalled since the last October 15 meeting between Ministry of Home Affairs panel and Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). Ladakh was carved out as a UT without a legislature following the stripping of statehood and special status from the erstwhile J&K state in August 2019.
"The Ministry of Home Affairs through its emissary reached out to us with an informal invite for talks in December second week once elections are over. But there is no formal invite. We sought a formal invite and LAHDC elections be postponed to June next year, said Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk.
Three back-to-back elections including Panchayat, Municipal polls and LAHDC polls in the newly carved out eight districts of the Himalayan region are scheduled in December. The LAB is spearheading the ongoing hunger strike in NDS Park, Leh demanding the postponement of elections and dialogue with New Delhi over democratic set up and constitutional safeguards. Earlier, they had appealed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention to defer the LAHDC polls.
Lakruk fears that the LAHDC elections are being held in a hurry as this might allow the Centre to replace the LAB and KDA in dialogue with elected representatives. The two main bodies have been engaged with New Delhi over their demands of a UT-led elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 since 2023. "We don't have trust in them (Centre) now. They will say we don't want Apex and KDA and can hold dialogue with elected people," Lakruk said.
On Monday, the hunger strike entered its fifth day despite the Ladakh electoral body prohibiting protests and demonstrations, including hunger strikes, during the model code of conduct in Kargil and Leh. Both men and women have been participating in the protest since November 12.
"Almost 200 people are on hunger strike today. The elections are being foisted on us during harsh winter when more than 25 per cent of the population has migrated outside the region," said Lakruk, pressing for deferring elections and the release of the judicial report on last September's killings in Leh.
"We have intensified the protest and hunger strike. This is the same place where Sonam Wangchuk held the hunger strike last year. We will continue it until our demands are accepted," Lakruk said.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is part of LAB, was placed under house arrest at his Leh residence after being evicted from the protest site on November 11. The authorities cited prevailing prohibitory orders for the action to maintain peace and tranquillity.
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