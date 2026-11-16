ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Group Turns Down Talks With Centre, Demand Postponement of December Elections

File photo of leaders of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance during a protest aimed at pressing long-standing demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. in Leh district of Ladakh ( IANS )

By Moazum Mohammad 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing hunger strike in Leh, groups in Ladakh have turned down offers of talks with the central government until the upcoming December elections are postponed to next year, fearing New Delhi might replace them with elected representatives.



The central government has signalled Leh Apex Body (LAB) of holding talks with them in the second week of December over democratic set up and constitutional safeguards in the region. The talks have been stalled since the last October 15 meeting between Ministry of Home Affairs panel and Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). Ladakh was carved out as a UT without a legislature following the stripping of statehood and special status from the erstwhile J&K state in August 2019.



"The Ministry of Home Affairs through its emissary reached out to us with an informal invite for talks in December second week once elections are over. But there is no formal invite. We sought a formal invite and LAHDC elections be postponed to June next year, said Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk.

Three back-to-back elections including Panchayat, Municipal polls and LAHDC polls in the newly carved out eight districts of the Himalayan region are scheduled in December. The LAB is spearheading the ongoing hunger strike in NDS Park, Leh demanding the postponement of elections and dialogue with New Delhi over democratic set up and constitutional safeguards. Earlier, they had appealed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their intervention to defer the LAHDC polls.

Members of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance during a protest aimed at pressing long-standing demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule. in Leh district of Ladakh on Monday (IANS) Lakruk fears that the LAHDC elections are being held in a hurry as this might allow the Centre to replace the LAB and KDA in dialogue with elected representatives. The two main bodies have been engaged with New Delhi over their demands of a UT-led elected assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 since 2023. "We don't have trust in them (Centre) now. They will say we don't want Apex and KDA and can hold dialogue with elected people," Lakruk said.

