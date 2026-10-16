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Ladakh Gets Eighth District, Sankoo; Talks With MHA Over Legislature Remain Inconclusive

The Ladakh administration created Sankoo district, amid talks with the Home Ministry regarding a regional legislature and unique constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

Ladakh Gets Eight District, Sankoo; Talks With MHA Over Legislature Remain Inconclusive
Ladakh leader with LG VK Saxena (File/ETV Bharat)
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By Moazum Mohammad

Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST

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Updated : October 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Srinagar: The Ladakh administration has set up one more district, taking the total number of districts in the Union Territory to eight, a day after a Ministry of Home Affairs subcommittee held talks with the Ladakh leadership over a UT-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the decision to approve the notification for creation of Sankoo district on Friday. “This is a culmination of the long-standing aspiration of the people of the area,” he said.

In addition to Kargil and Leh, Ladakh had carved out five new districts, including Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in April.

However, stakeholders in Ladakh had demanded a district for Sankoo, falling in erstwhile Kargil.

The sparsely populated Union Territory was facing administrative challenges because of its topography and terrain. The creation of additional districts will “decentralise” governance, reduce travel distances for residents and ensure faster and more effective delivery of public services.

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who worked towards this goal,” Saxena added.

Hailing the fulfilment of long-standing demand, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Co-chairman Sajjad Kargili hailed the move and expressed gratitude to the central government for the “historic decision”.

However, he pointed out that Shakar Chiktan in Kargil has been left out, demanding district status for remote villages as well. “We remain hopeful that the legitimate demand of Shakar Chiktan will also be fulfilled without further delay,” Kargili added.

Talks between MHA and Ladakh leadership remained inconclusive a day ago, with the next round scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi.

“The MHA committee shared a presentation of its draft proposal, and we submitted our draft. But we found considerable gaps between the two drafts and lacked consensus. We will study and prepare our response to the MHA draft,” said Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairperson Chering Dorje Lakruk.

He said that the Ladakh body remained firm on its demand, including a Union Territory with a legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

In the previous September 9 meeting in New Delhi, the MHA had proposed a UT-led assembly and Article 371K to Ladakh, a new “sui generis” model which does not exist anywhere in the country.

It is expected to allow the Ladakh legislature to have financial, executive and administrative powers to exercise control over land, culture, language, forests, natural resources and the environment. Once the MHA and Ladakh groups reach an agreement, it will be ensured through a constitutional amendment in Parliament.

Ladakh bodies have been engaging in talks with New Delhi since 2023. Initially, they were pressing for statehood and the Sixth Schedule. But in the May 22 meeting in New Delhi, they agreed with the MHA on a UT-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.

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Last Updated : October 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

LADAKH
MHA LADAKH TALKS
ARTICLE 371 K SAFEGUARDS
SANKOO
NEW DISTRICT IN LADAKH

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