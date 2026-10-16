ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Gets Eighth District, Sankoo; Talks With MHA Over Legislature Remain Inconclusive

Srinagar: The Ladakh administration has set up one more district, taking the total number of districts in the Union Territory to eight, a day after a Ministry of Home Affairs subcommittee held talks with the Ladakh leadership over a UT-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the decision to approve the notification for creation of Sankoo district on Friday. “This is a culmination of the long-standing aspiration of the people of the area,” he said.

In addition to Kargil and Leh, Ladakh had carved out five new districts, including Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in April.

However, stakeholders in Ladakh had demanded a district for Sankoo, falling in erstwhile Kargil.

The sparsely populated Union Territory was facing administrative challenges because of its topography and terrain. The creation of additional districts will “decentralise” governance, reduce travel distances for residents and ensure faster and more effective delivery of public services.

“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who worked towards this goal,” Saxena added.

Hailing the fulfilment of long-standing demand, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Co-chairman Sajjad Kargili hailed the move and expressed gratitude to the central government for the “historic decision”.

However, he pointed out that Shakar Chiktan in Kargil has been left out, demanding district status for remote villages as well. “We remain hopeful that the legitimate demand of Shakar Chiktan will also be fulfilled without further delay,” Kargili added.