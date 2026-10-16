Ladakh Gets Eighth District, Sankoo; Talks With MHA Over Legislature Remain Inconclusive
The Ladakh administration created Sankoo district, amid talks with the Home Ministry regarding a regional legislature and unique constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST|
Updated : October 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ladakh administration has set up one more district, taking the total number of districts in the Union Territory to eight, a day after a Ministry of Home Affairs subcommittee held talks with the Ladakh leadership over a UT-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 of the Constitution.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the decision to approve the notification for creation of Sankoo district on Friday. “This is a culmination of the long-standing aspiration of the people of the area,” he said.
In addition to Kargil and Leh, Ladakh had carved out five new districts, including Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass in April.
Another people-centric decision in Ladakh. today I have approved the creation of another 5 new new Tehsils - Aryan Valley in district Sham, Sodh in Kargil, Phey in Zanskar, Thasgam in Drass and Himya in district Changthang. The move comes after the historic creation of 17 new tehsils in July this year, and takes the total number of tehsils in Ladakh to 37 now. Further, fulfilling the long-pending public demand, the powers of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Durbuk, have been entrusted to the SDM, Durbuk, in order to strengthen local administration and ensure greater administrative accessibility to the people. This rationalization and robust structure will enhance public service delivery, ensure faster implementation of developmental programs, and ensure that every citizen, particularly those living in remote and border areas, has easier access to government services. The exercise is aligned with Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji’s dream of an inclusive and developed Ladakh, and fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 16, 2026
However, stakeholders in Ladakh had demanded a district for Sankoo, falling in erstwhile Kargil.
The sparsely populated Union Territory was facing administrative challenges because of its topography and terrain. The creation of additional districts will “decentralise” governance, reduce travel distances for residents and ensure faster and more effective delivery of public services.
“Heartiest congratulations to everyone who worked towards this goal,” Saxena added.
Hailing the fulfilment of long-standing demand, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Co-chairman Sajjad Kargili hailed the move and expressed gratitude to the central government for the “historic decision”.
However, he pointed out that Shakar Chiktan in Kargil has been left out, demanding district status for remote villages as well. “We remain hopeful that the legitimate demand of Shakar Chiktan will also be fulfilled without further delay,” Kargili added.
Talks between MHA and Ladakh leadership remained inconclusive a day ago, with the next round scheduled for October 22 in New Delhi.
In line with the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah ji, I am pleased to announce the creation of Sankoo District! This is a culmination of the long standing aspiration of the people of the area and has been made possible through the constructive and positive approach of Anjuman-e-Sahib Zaman, under the visionary leadership of Chief Patron Syed Mohammad Razvi (Aga Migi Outh) and Chairman Sheikh Sadiq Balaghi and Dr. Jaffar Akhoon, CEC, Kargil and Shri. Haneefa Jan, Hon’ble MP, Ladakh and Sh. Tashi Gyalston, Ex CEC, Leh Heartiest congratulations to everyone who worked towards this goal. @tashi_gyalson @drajaffer— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 16, 2026
“The MHA committee shared a presentation of its draft proposal, and we submitted our draft. But we found considerable gaps between the two drafts and lacked consensus. We will study and prepare our response to the MHA draft,” said Leh Apex Body (LAB) co-chairperson Chering Dorje Lakruk.
He said that the Ladakh body remained firm on its demand, including a Union Territory with a legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
In the previous September 9 meeting in New Delhi, the MHA had proposed a UT-led assembly and Article 371K to Ladakh, a new “sui generis” model which does not exist anywhere in the country.
It is expected to allow the Ladakh legislature to have financial, executive and administrative powers to exercise control over land, culture, language, forests, natural resources and the environment. Once the MHA and Ladakh groups reach an agreement, it will be ensured through a constitutional amendment in Parliament.
Ladakh bodies have been engaging in talks with New Delhi since 2023. Initially, they were pressing for statehood and the Sixth Schedule. But in the May 22 meeting in New Delhi, they agreed with the MHA on a UT-led legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.
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