ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Diverts 90 Million Litres Of Glacier Water Daily For Irrigation

Leh/Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has spearheaded an initiative under which Ladakh has started utilising nearly 90 million litres of glacier water-- previously flowing untapped into the Indus-- daily for sustainable water management and agricultural security, officials said on Thursday.

The huge volume of glacial-melt water is now being channelised from the Stok village nallah in Leh into the Igoo-Phey irrigation canal, they said. The intervention is expected to benefit nearly 12 villages and augment irrigation across more than 1,000 acres of land that had remained parched due to inadequate water availability, the officials said.

The initiative has been implemented through simple earthwork without any capital expenditure, marking a significant step towards improving agricultural productivity and advancing the vision of a green, water-secure and self-sustaining Ladakh, they added.

Despite being endowed with abundant glacier and snowmelt resources, Ladakh has historically faced acute irrigation shortages, with large volumes of seasonal water draining into the Indus while cultivable land remained dependent on limited irrigation supplies, the officials said.

Recognising this gap, Saxena, during his visits to various villages, identified locations where substantial quantities of glacier water were flowing downstream and initiated a systematic effort to harness the resource for productive use.

Stok nallah, fed by the Stok Kangri Glacier near Leh, was identified as one such source. On the lieutenant governor's directions on August 14, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department diverted excess glacier water from the main channel of the nallah into the Igoo-Phey canal by creating two trenches using a JCB, the officials said.

The discharge from Stok nallah was assessed at approximately 36.60 cusecs. Since one cusec is equivalent to 28.32 litres per second, the flow translates to nearly 90 million litres over 24 hours, they said.

"Two diversions have been created to channel an additional 26 cusecs into the Igoo-Phey canal — 19 cusecs towards Igoo village upstream and seven cusecs towards Phey village downstream. Planning is underway to utilise the remaining 10 cusecs of water," an official said.

The 43-km-long Igoo-Phey canal was constructed between 1979 and 2005. During its construction, around 200 metres of the canal was built underground to allow Stok nallah water to pass over it without disturbing the canal's flow, indicating that the water source was available when the project was conceived nearly five decades ago, they said.

However, the potential of the water source remained untapped for decades, resulting in persistent shortages in the canal and its eventual disuse. The diversion of the glacier water is now expected to increase the total flow in the Igoo-Phey canal from the existing 50 cusecs to nearly 80 cusecs. Earlier, water from the canal was distributed among villages on a restrictive roster due to limited availability, the officials added.