ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh District Redraw Fuels Bid To Divide Muslim And Buddhist Groups

Srinagar: The Centre’s decision to reorganise districts in Ladakh has ignited political fault lines, with the Kargil bloc alleging the move is aimed at weakening the unity forged between the Leh and Kargil bodies seeking statehood and the Sixth Schedule.

On April 27, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena carved out five districts, taking the total districts in the region to seven and hence “fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh”. Three new districts – Nubra, Sham, and Changthang – fall in Leh, while only two districts, Zanskar and Drass, are in Kargil.

But the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which alongside the Buddhist-dominated Leh Apex Body (LAB) has been engaging with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over their demands, sees the decision as a “calculated attempt to fragment" a unified movement of Ladakh’s Muslims and Buddhists.

“We acknowledge that regions such as Drass and Zanskar from the Kargil region have long-standing demands for district status, and we welcome their inclusion, but the overall approach adopted by the government raises serious concerns. The process has clearly ignored regional sensitivities, demographic realities, and principles of equitable representation,” said Sajjad Kargili, a political activist and a senior member of KDA.

A Buddhist monk walks on a road in Ladakh (File/ETV Bharat)

According to the 2011 Census, Ladakh, comprising two districts – Kargil and Leh – has a population of 274,289 with approximately 46.40 per cent Muslims and 39.65 per cent Buddhists.

Asgar Ali Karbalai, who leads KDA, said Kargil should have got two more districts as per the population and its geographical area. But they are unaware of the criteria followed by the government in carving out the new districts, he added.

Historically both the districts are ideologically and politically divergent, with Kargil dominated by a Muslim population and Buddhists in Leh. Yet all religious and political parties except for the BJP from the twin districts have cobbled together an alliance pledging to fight for their constitutional rights. The two groups have been rallying for their four demands including statehood and Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory.

The Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk acknowledges the genuine concerns of the Kargil bloc. He said they have told their Kargil counterparts to raise their concerns over the districts with the MHA.