Ladakh District Redraw Fuels Bid To Divide Muslim And Buddhist Groups
The Centre’s district reorganisation in Ladakh sparks political tension, with Kargil alleging the move undermines unity between Muslim and Buddhist groups.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Srinagar: The Centre’s decision to reorganise districts in Ladakh has ignited political fault lines, with the Kargil bloc alleging the move is aimed at weakening the unity forged between the Leh and Kargil bodies seeking statehood and the Sixth Schedule.
On April 27, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena carved out five districts, taking the total districts in the region to seven and hence “fulfilling the aspirations and long-pending demand of the people of Ladakh”. Three new districts – Nubra, Sham, and Changthang – fall in Leh, while only two districts, Zanskar and Drass, are in Kargil.
But the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which alongside the Buddhist-dominated Leh Apex Body (LAB) has been engaging with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over their demands, sees the decision as a “calculated attempt to fragment" a unified movement of Ladakh’s Muslims and Buddhists.
“We acknowledge that regions such as Drass and Zanskar from the Kargil region have long-standing demands for district status, and we welcome their inclusion, but the overall approach adopted by the government raises serious concerns. The process has clearly ignored regional sensitivities, demographic realities, and principles of equitable representation,” said Sajjad Kargili, a political activist and a senior member of KDA.
According to the 2011 Census, Ladakh, comprising two districts – Kargil and Leh – has a population of 274,289 with approximately 46.40 per cent Muslims and 39.65 per cent Buddhists.
Asgar Ali Karbalai, who leads KDA, said Kargil should have got two more districts as per the population and its geographical area. But they are unaware of the criteria followed by the government in carving out the new districts, he added.
Historically both the districts are ideologically and politically divergent, with Kargil dominated by a Muslim population and Buddhists in Leh. Yet all religious and political parties except for the BJP from the twin districts have cobbled together an alliance pledging to fight for their constitutional rights. The two groups have been rallying for their four demands including statehood and Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory.
The Leh Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk acknowledges the genuine concerns of the Kargil bloc. He said they have told their Kargil counterparts to raise their concerns over the districts with the MHA.
In Kargil, people from two remote areas – Suru and Shakar Chiktan – gave their representation to the central government for district status. But Kargili said that despite repeatedly submitting memorandums, they have been consistently ignored.
Amid this, the LG administration has appointed deputy commissioners and superintendents of police for the newly carved out districts. In Kargil’s Drass, large numbers of people took to the streets to welcome the district status and the subsequent appointees. Chanting slogans in favour of the officials, they held a rally to welcome them.
Laruk said these districts should have full-fledged staff and district heads for all departments to become fully functional.
The development followed a two-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to Leh on Thursday. He will witness the first exposition of sacred Lord Gautama Buddha relics on May 1 on Buddha Purnima there. The two main groups have sought a meeting with the high-powered committee constituted by the MHA in Leh in 2023, to be held by Shah.
“We want talks in Leh on our main demands, including statehood and the Sixth Schedule, but we have received no response to our request made to the government so far,” Laruk told ETV Bharat.
Talks between MHA and the Ladakh bloc have been on hold since the last meeting on February 4. Ladakh was hived off as a separate union territory without a legislature after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into two union territories.
In September 2025, four people were killed in violence, and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was spearheading a hunger strike to press for the demands, was arrested under the National Security Act. He was released after six months from Jodhpur jail last month.
But officials said the home minister is unlikely to meet the groups for talks, and the visit mainly focused on paying respects to the holy relics.
Amid tight security, the bone relics preserved in the National Museum, Delhi, were transported by plane from New Delhi on April 29 to Jive Tsal, Choglamsar, for the first exposition. Their display for the public will begin from May 2 to 15.
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