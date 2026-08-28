ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Cuts VAT On Natural Gas From 21 Pc To 5 Pc To Boost Clean Energy Adoption

Leh: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a significant reduction in VAT on natural gas, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG), from 21 per cent to 5 per cent, a move aimed at promoting affordable clean energy and accelerating the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in the Union Territory.

The decision is expected to make CNG and PNG more affordable for consumers, encourage adoption of cleaner fuels and facilitate the administration's plan to provide piped household gas connections across Ladakh.

The move follows a June 22 communication from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, seeking a concessional fiscal framework for natural gas in Ladakh to make the CGD system more viable and affordable.

The PNGRB cited Ladakh's difficult terrain, dispersed population centres, extreme climatic conditions and high cost of transporting energy over long distances as factors that could adversely affect the economics of CGD development in the Union Territory compared with other parts of the country.

Saxena subsequently approved the proposal to reduce VAT from 21 per cent to 5 per cent, bringing Ladakh at par with states such as Gujarat, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, which levy 5 per cent VAT on natural gas. Natural gas remains outside the GST framework and is subject to VAT imposed by the respective states and Union Territories.

"Our objective is to make essential energy more affordable to the people of Ladakh while creating an enabling environment for investment and infrastructure development," Saxena said.