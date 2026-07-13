ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Creates 17 New Tehsils; KDA Leader Sajjad Kargili Calls Allocation 'Brazen Injustice'

Srinagar: A decision by the Ladakh administration to create 17 new tehsils has triggered a political row, with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) founder member Sajjad Kargili alleging discrimination against Kargil and Drass, while Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena termed the move as a major administrative reform aimed at improving governance.

Announcing the decision on X, LG Saxena said he had approved the creation of 17 new tehsils, increasing the total number in the Union Territory from 15 to 32.

"In a major policy decision to reorganize the revenue administrative framework in Ladakh, have approved the creation of 17 new Tehsils, a move aimed at strengthening the governance at the grassroots level and bringing governance closer to the people. It takes the total number of Tehsils in Ladakh now to 32, from the existing 15 Tehsils," Saxena wrote.

He said the reorganization was intended to remove administrative overlaps.

"This rationalization ensures that every Revenue Village is mapped to a single Tehsil, and every Tehsil to a single district, eliminating administrative & jurisdiction overlap, as it existed till now," he said.

According to the new administrative structure, Leh district will have five tehsils, Kargil seven, Changthang four, Nubra six, Zanskar four, Sham five and Drass one tehsil.

The LG said the exercise was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Ladakh after it became a Union Territory in 2019.

"The exercise is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji's dream of a developed and prosperous Ladakh, which was envisioned with the inception of Ladakh as a Union Territory in 2019," he said.

He added that the new framework would "enhance public service delivery, ensure faster implementation of developmental programs, and ensure that every citizen, particularly those living in remote and border areas, has easier access to government services."

Soon after the announcement, Sajjad Kargili questioned the distribution of the newly created tehsils and alleged that the exercise discriminated against Kargil and Drass.