Ladakh Creates 17 New Tehsils; KDA Leader Sajjad Kargili Calls Allocation 'Brazen Injustice'
While LG Saxena called the move as a 'major administrative reform', Kargili alleged that the exercise discriminated against Kargil and Drass.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Srinagar: A decision by the Ladakh administration to create 17 new tehsils has triggered a political row, with Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) founder member Sajjad Kargili alleging discrimination against Kargil and Drass, while Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena termed the move as a major administrative reform aimed at improving governance.
Announcing the decision on X, LG Saxena said he had approved the creation of 17 new tehsils, increasing the total number in the Union Territory from 15 to 32.
"In a major policy decision to reorganize the revenue administrative framework in Ladakh, have approved the creation of 17 new Tehsils, a move aimed at strengthening the governance at the grassroots level and bringing governance closer to the people. It takes the total number of Tehsils in Ladakh now to 32, from the existing 15 Tehsils," Saxena wrote.
He said the reorganization was intended to remove administrative overlaps.
"This rationalization ensures that every Revenue Village is mapped to a single Tehsil, and every Tehsil to a single district, eliminating administrative & jurisdiction overlap, as it existed till now," he said.
According to the new administrative structure, Leh district will have five tehsils, Kargil seven, Changthang four, Nubra six, Zanskar four, Sham five and Drass one tehsil.
The LG said the exercise was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Ladakh after it became a Union Territory in 2019.
"The exercise is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji's dream of a developed and prosperous Ladakh, which was envisioned with the inception of Ladakh as a Union Territory in 2019," he said.
He added that the new framework would "enhance public service delivery, ensure faster implementation of developmental programs, and ensure that every citizen, particularly those living in remote and border areas, has easier access to government services."
Soon after the announcement, Sajjad Kargili questioned the distribution of the newly created tehsils and alleged that the exercise discriminated against Kargil and Drass.
Sharing the district-wise allocation, Kargili said Zanskar received three new tehsils, Kargil two, Leh three, Changthang two, Nubra four and Sham three, while Drass did not receive any new tehsil.
"The figures reveal a glaring imbalance. While the erstwhile Leh district has been allotted 12 new tehsils, the erstwhile Kargil district has received only 5," he wrote.
Kargili argued that the allocation could not be justified on objective grounds.
"This disparity is difficult to reconcile with objective parameters. Kargil has a larger population and a greater number of villages than the other five newly created districts combined. Yet its administrative needs appear to have been overlooked," he said.
He also questioned why Drass had not been given an additional tehsil.
"Even more striking is the fact that Drass has not been granted a single additional tehsil, despite its substantial population, large number of villages, and genuine administrative requirements," Kargili wrote.
The KDA leader further alleged that some newly created tehsils had been carved out for a single village.
"At the same time, there are instances where a new tehsil has reportedly been created for a single village, raising serious questions about the criteria adopted for this exercise. This also shows the absence of 'Sense of Justice' from the administration and also shows their discriminatory approach towards the people of Kargil and Drass," he said.
Calling the decision discriminatory, Kargili concluded: "This is brazen injustice."
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