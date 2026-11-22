ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Chief Secretary Rules Out Sidelining LAB, KDA; Says Elected LAHDC Members To Join Talks

Leh/Jammu: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on Sunday said the political dialogue between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh's leadership will resume after December 15, with newly elected representatives to the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) also expected to be part of the future engagement.

The Chief Secretary, however, clarified that the inclusion of elected representatives does not mean replacing or undermining the ongoing dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have jointly engaged with the Centre for the past five years, seeking constitutional safeguards and statehood for Ladakh.

After the successful conclusion of Panchayat and Municipal elections on November 21, attention has now shifted to the elections to the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), scheduled for December 4.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, Kundra said the ongoing election process and the Model Code of Conduct had temporarily put the political dialogue on hold but the Centre is committed to resuming discussions immediately after the elections.

The chief secretary said he had personally spoken twice with LAB Chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk and assured him that the Ministry of Home Affairs would restart the dialogue after the election process concludes. The next round of discussions is likely to be scheduled after December 15, keeping in view the Losar festivities, he said.

“I suggested that he could propose a date after December 15. We can mutually agree on a convenient date and resume the dialogue. I am now waiting for him to inform us when they would like the talks to take place. We are ready from our side,” he said.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs is going to resume the process of political dialogue for a larger structure or UT-level body which has been under discussion. He appealed to all including activist Sonam Wangchuk to participate in the elections and said making provocative statements during the election period can disturb the electoral atmosphere.

In a significant indication of a wider consultative framework, the Chief Secretary said the newly elected representatives of the LAHDCs would also have a role in the dialogue, alongside the LAB and KDA. "The elected representatives are also the voices of the people, and they will naturally have to be involved," he said.

Kundra rejected suggestions that the government intended to engage only with the newly elected representatives while excluding the existing representative bodies, describing such claims as incorrect. "This does not mean that the dialogue with the Apex Body and KDA will come to an end. The elected representatives are also the voices of the people, and they will naturally have to be involved," he said.

On the proposed institutional framework for Ladakh, Kundra said the creation of a UT-level elected body was among the key issues being discussed. He indicated that the proposed UT-level body could have directly elected representatives, with its constituencies demarcated afresh.