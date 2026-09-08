Ladakh Braces For Delimitation As Crisis Deepens In Kargil Autonomous Council
The resignation of the BJP councillors from LAHDC Kargil paves way for delimitation following the creation of five new districts in the UT.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Srinagar: In a significant political development in Ladakh, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil have resigned paving the way for delimitation of constituencies following the creation of five more districts in the union territory by the Centre.
The four elected councillors—Stanzin Lakpa, Padma Dorjey, Rigzin Gurmet and Namgal Phunchok—have submitted their resignations to the concerned district magistrate, citing the territorial shift in Kargil following the expansion of hill councils across seven newly carved-out districts. The Kargil council is led by now expelled NC leader Jaffar Akhoon.
Until April 2026, Ladakh union territory comprised only two Kargil and Leh districts. They were governed by two autonomous hill councils set up in 1996 and 2002, respectively. The elections are held after every five years. Each council is led by a chairperson and executive council. The chairperson or chief councilor holds the rank of cabinet minister and the executive councilors are equivalent to minister of state.
But with the addition of five new districts Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, the hill councils have been expanded to all the districts now, restricting the jurisdiction of Kargil and Leh councils.
In the October 2023 election, LADHC Kargil spanned over 26 constituencies including Zanskar and Drass. But with Zanskar and Drass being carved-out as new districts, three councillors elected from each of these two places will now be elected to their own councils, changing the composition of the only operational Kargil council. The term of the Leh council expired in 2024 and the elections are long overdue.
The creation of the new districts and the respective hill development councils have technically rendered the existing Leh and Kargil governing bodies defunct until the boundaries of all seven councils are set afresh.
"Now, delimitation has to be carried out setting boundaries for constituencies across the seven districts. It will be followed by fresh elections," said an official.
One such example is Stanzin Lakpa from the Zanskar constituency, one among the four BJP councillors who tendered his resignation. He was elected from that constituency, but now his constituency falls within the Sham district in Leh.
"We demand fresh elections as the newly approved districts and councils have altered constituencies," Lakpa told ETV Bharat.
In July, he was among councillors who lent support to LADHC Chief Akhoon to pass a budget after 16 councillors from his former party National Conference (NC) and Congress jointly moved no confidence motion (NCM) against the chairman over his refusal to step down. The NC-Congress alliance rested on power sharing understanding for two-and-half years each for the top post.
NC's Akhoon took over for the first half and completed his term in April 2025. But he refused to allow Congress to take over, forcing the NC to expel him from the party for six years.
"The council was caught in confusion and there was no clarity about its leadership and powers. It was almost defunct. Hence, we submitted our resignation," said Lakpa. Despite lacking support, Akhoon has not stepped down and has remained tight-lipped.
Congress leader Nasir Munshi, who was among the councilors that submitted no confidence motion against Akhoon, believed the LADHC virtually stands "dissolved".
"Akhoon is running the council illegally and has done nothing since we pulled out. His only motive was to keep Congress from assuming power. Now, he has nowhere to go after NC removed him and BJP members submitted resignations," he added.
For Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the expansion of seven councils is a "historic day" for the union territory. Saxena notified the expansion of seven new councils on September 3 under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, superseding all previous notifications.
The move followed the creation of five new districts in April this year, and the Centre’s subsequent decision of extending LAHDCs to all 7 districts, on 13 July.
A historic day for the Union Territory of Ladakh!— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 3, 2026
Today, I have approved the notification for the creation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in all 7 districts in the Union Territory. This landmark move follows the historic creation of five new districts –…
"The creation of Autonomous Hill Development Councils in all seven districts is a milestone in strengthening grassroots governance in Ladakh. This will empower the people and enable development to be more responsive to local needs and aspirations," the LG added.
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