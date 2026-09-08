ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Braces For Delimitation As Crisis Deepens In Kargil Autonomous Council

Srinagar: In a significant political development in Ladakh, four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil have resigned paving the way for delimitation of constituencies following the creation of five more districts in the union territory by the Centre.

The four elected councillors—Stanzin Lakpa, Padma Dorjey, Rigzin Gurmet and Namgal Phunchok—have submitted their resignations to the concerned district magistrate, citing the territorial shift in Kargil following the expansion of hill councils across seven newly carved-out districts. The Kargil council is led by now expelled NC leader Jaffar Akhoon.

LAHDC Kargil chairperson Jaffar Akhoon speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Until April 2026, Ladakh union territory comprised only two Kargil and Leh districts. They were governed by two autonomous hill councils set up in 1996 and 2002, respectively. The elections are held after every five years. Each council is led by a chairperson and executive council. The chairperson or chief councilor holds the rank of cabinet minister and the executive councilors are equivalent to minister of state.

But with the addition of five new districts Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, the hill councils have been expanded to all the districts now, restricting the jurisdiction of Kargil and Leh councils.

In the October 2023 election, LADHC Kargil spanned over 26 constituencies including Zanskar and Drass. But with Zanskar and Drass being carved-out as new districts, three councillors elected from each of these two places will now be elected to their own councils, changing the composition of the only operational Kargil council. The term of the Leh council expired in 2024 and the elections are long overdue.

The creation of the new districts and the respective hill development councils have technically rendered the existing Leh and Kargil governing bodies defunct until the boundaries of all seven councils are set afresh.

"Now, delimitation has to be carried out setting boundaries for constituencies across the seven districts. It will be followed by fresh elections," said an official.

One such example is Stanzin Lakpa from the Zanskar constituency, one among the four BJP councillors who tendered his resignation. He was elected from that constituency, but now his constituency falls within the Sham district in Leh.