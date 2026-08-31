ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Bloc Questions New Delhi's Intent As MHA Draft Stalls

Srinagar: Ladakh groups are awaiting signal for the next round of meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-led panel in New Delhi, raising doubts among them over the seriousness of the talks.

In the last meeting held on August 19 in Leh, the MHA led subcommittee proposed holding the next meeting in the national capital, New Delhi, in the beginning September, they said.

“There is no word about the meeting so far,” convenor Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Asghar Ali Karbali told ETV Bharat. “We are waiting to get the draft outline of the set up including UT level legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.”

The KDA and Leh Apex Body (LAB), the two Ladakh groups engaged in talks with MHA have agreed for UT-led assembly and constitutional safeguards for the region under Article 371 on May 22. Initially, they were demanding statehood and the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The LAB chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk said despite agreeing on a UT-level body, they have delayed the draft of the agreement. “This delay is creating doubts. There is a lack of clarity about the meeting as well. They are buying time,” he added.