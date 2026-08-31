Ladakh Bloc Questions New Delhi's Intent As MHA Draft Stalls
Ladakh leaders question New Delhi's seriousness after delays in receiving the Ministry of Home Affairs' draft agreement regarding regional autonomy and constitutional safeguards.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Ladakh groups are awaiting signal for the next round of meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)-led panel in New Delhi, raising doubts among them over the seriousness of the talks.
In the last meeting held on August 19 in Leh, the MHA led subcommittee proposed holding the next meeting in the national capital, New Delhi, in the beginning September, they said.
“There is no word about the meeting so far,” convenor Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) Asghar Ali Karbali told ETV Bharat. “We are waiting to get the draft outline of the set up including UT level legislature and constitutional safeguards under Article 371.”
The KDA and Leh Apex Body (LAB), the two Ladakh groups engaged in talks with MHA have agreed for UT-led assembly and constitutional safeguards for the region under Article 371 on May 22. Initially, they were demanding statehood and the sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.
The LAB chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk said despite agreeing on a UT-level body, they have delayed the draft of the agreement. “This delay is creating doubts. There is a lack of clarity about the meeting as well. They are buying time,” he added.
Ladakh was carved out of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory on August 5, 2019. Initially, there was excitement among Ladakh residents over UT status for the region. But it soon faded and they started demanding statehood and sixth schedule.
In 2023, the home ministry set up a High Powered Committee (HPC) for Ladakh to talk to Ladakh groups on their demands. As many as five rounds of HPC and four meetings of the subcommittee have been held and they have agreed on a UT elected body with executive, legislative and financial powers and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 for the Union Territory.
“We had two informal meetings with the subcommittee in Leh and they accepted the demands. But the action does not match the words. “We feel they are not serious about the talks,” said Karbalai.
The LBA and LDA plan to consult constitutional and legal experts once they get the draft. “It is very unfortunate the government is delaying the process. It raises questions on their intent,” he added.
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