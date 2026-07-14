ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Bloc Flags ‘Clash Of Powers’ As Centre Pushes For New Autonomous Councils

Members of the Ladakh bloc during a meeting to support Leh and Kargil bodies ( Special Arrangement )

Srinagar: The announcement of five new autonomous councils in newly created districts in Ladakh is being viewed as a 'distraction' by the stakeholders in the union territory. The move comes as over two dozen trade bodies have thrown their weight behind the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in their ongoing negotiations with New Delhi.

Unveiled by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, the decision extends the Ladakh Hill Development Councils, previously restricted to Leh and Kargil to the five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass. The councils will wield powers over local affairs like district plans, education, land, health, culture, land etc and aimed at bolstering development in the sparsely populated cold region.

But it has not gone well with the union territory where Ladakh bodies and New Delhi recently agreed over a UT-led elected body and constitutional safeguards covered under Article 371.

"We have no role in it, and it is not even our demand. It is being done at the behest of the BJP," Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat.

He called the announcement a 'distraction' following the signing of minutes during a meeting with the Home Ministry-led sub-committee, where they agreed on a UT elected body with legislative, administrative and financial powers in Ladakh.

Members of the Ladakh bloc during a meeting to support Leh and Kargil bodies (Special Arrangement)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh president Tashi Gyalson, however, defends the decision.

A former chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Hill Development Council in Leh until his term expired in 2025, he argues the councils will decentralise power and strengthen grassroots democracy.