Ladakh Bloc Flags ‘Clash Of Powers’ As Centre Pushes For New Autonomous Councils
Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat that the new autonomous councils was never part of their demands.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Srinagar: The announcement of five new autonomous councils in newly created districts in Ladakh is being viewed as a 'distraction' by the stakeholders in the union territory. The move comes as over two dozen trade bodies have thrown their weight behind the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in their ongoing negotiations with New Delhi.
Unveiled by Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, the decision extends the Ladakh Hill Development Councils, previously restricted to Leh and Kargil to the five newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass. The councils will wield powers over local affairs like district plans, education, land, health, culture, land etc and aimed at bolstering development in the sparsely populated cold region.
But it has not gone well with the union territory where Ladakh bodies and New Delhi recently agreed over a UT-led elected body and constitutional safeguards covered under Article 371.
"We have no role in it, and it is not even our demand. It is being done at the behest of the BJP," Leh Apex Body (LAB) chairman Chering Dorjey Lakruk told ETV Bharat.
He called the announcement a 'distraction' following the signing of minutes during a meeting with the Home Ministry-led sub-committee, where they agreed on a UT elected body with legislative, administrative and financial powers in Ladakh.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ladakh president Tashi Gyalson, however, defends the decision.
A former chief executive councillor of the Ladakh Hill Development Council in Leh until his term expired in 2025, he argues the councils will decentralise power and strengthen grassroots democracy.
Citing the example of the remote Chanthang and Zanskar districts which have unique topography and culture,Gyalson anticipates the proposed UT legislative body might not understand their peculiar issues or geography.
"Hence, councils will have a role in decision-making andUT elected body will consult them for broader policies or decisions. It will reduce room for conflicts."
KDA co-chairman Sajjad Kargili, however, sees a disruptive motive behind the decision He feels setting up councils in districts will trigger a ‘clash of powers’ in the future.
He pointed to Drass and Zanskar districts, which are represented by two elected councilors in the existing 30-member LADHC Kargil. Once the new council is set up, the two districts will have to elect 26 councilors and nominate four others to establish the autonomous bodies there, Kargili said.
“There will be another level of elected panchayati raj institutions. It will trigger friction and conflicts over their powers. At the UT level, they will be helmed by the legislative body. All this will create confusion. It looks like an attempt to divide LBA and KDA. We are maintaining a wait and watch right now,” he added.
Amid this, over two dozen trade bodies from trade bodies to youth signed a resolution expressing their support to LBA and KDA for securing constitutional safeguard along with UT assembly with administrative, executive and financial powers for Ladakh. The resolution reaffirmed their 'unequivocal support' for the ongoing efforts of the Ladakh group in their engagements with the central government.
It also sought protection of local businesses and urged central government and UT administration for making Ladakh Resident Certificate (LRC) mandatory for setting up, owning and operating or obtaining licenses for commercial entities.
The LRC, according to the resolution, is essential for safeguarding the economic interests of the region and to ensure that business and investment opportunities primarily benefit the permanent residents of Ladakh.
"It is further resolved that whenever any stakeholder, association or local business from any district of Ladakh faces any issue affecting its legitimate interests, all stakeholders shall stand united and extend their full support and cooperation in addressing such concerns through lawful, peaceful, and democratic means," said the stakeholders.
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