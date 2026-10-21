ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Announces Panchayat Poll Amid Disagreement Over Legislature, Article 371 Safeguards

Srinagar: The state election commission on Wednesday announced the long overdue Panchayat polls for Ladakh in November, with model code of conduct coming into force with immediate effect.

State election commissioner (SEC) Sudhanshu Pandey said the elections would be held on November 21 and the entire process including counting would be completed before November 30.

This would be the first panchayat election after it was hived off as union territory in August 2019. The last rural body polls were held across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in November 2018.

The polls for 248 villages to elect panchs and sarpanches been announced amid the ongoing disagreement between Ladakh groups and Ministry of Home Affairs over the elected body and Article 371 safeguards.

The MHA has neither approved state nor Union Territory with legislature but a sui generis model particularly tailored for the Himalayan region. However, the Ladakh bodies including Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance engaged with Centre since 2023 have opposed it.

A view of an area in Ladakh (ETV Bharat)

The electoral revision for panchayats were completed this year while the municipal rolls are still under revision. With the poll announcement, the model code of conduct has also come into force with immediate effect, the SEC notification said.

The notification said that that Rule 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (as applicable to the UT of Ladakh) provides for calling upon the Panchayat Halqas to elect Sarpanches and Panches. The election schedule issued by the poll body said that notification for the elections will be issued by the administrator and the SEC on October 26.

The last date for filing nominations is November 2 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 3. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination by November 5 and November 21 will be polling day. The entire process is to be conducted by November 31, it added.