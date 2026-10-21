Ladakh Announces Panchayat Poll Amid Disagreement Over Legislature, Article 371 Safeguards
The last rural body polls were held across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in November 2018.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Srinagar: The state election commission on Wednesday announced the long overdue Panchayat polls for Ladakh in November, with model code of conduct coming into force with immediate effect.
State election commissioner (SEC) Sudhanshu Pandey said the elections would be held on November 21 and the entire process including counting would be completed before November 30.
This would be the first panchayat election after it was hived off as union territory in August 2019. The last rural body polls were held across the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in November 2018.
A historic milestone for grassroots democracy in Ladakh! Under LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, I have officially notified 100 constituencies for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils. This almost doubles the number of councillors from the existing 52 to 100, across our newly structured councils – Leh: 22, Kargil: 21, Sankoo: 13, Changthang: 10, Nubra, Sham & Zanskar: 9 each and Drass: 7. This is a rational and fair apportionment that uses panchayat halqas and municipal wards as foundational units, giving due weight to both elector population and geographical area. I am confident, the increased number of seats will significantly enhance local representation, strengthen grassroots democracy, and promote inclusive governance across every corner of Ladakh.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) October 21, 2026
The polls for 248 villages to elect panchs and sarpanches been announced amid the ongoing disagreement between Ladakh groups and Ministry of Home Affairs over the elected body and Article 371 safeguards.
The MHA has neither approved state nor Union Territory with legislature but a sui generis model particularly tailored for the Himalayan region. However, the Ladakh bodies including Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance engaged with Centre since 2023 have opposed it.
The electoral revision for panchayats were completed this year while the municipal rolls are still under revision. With the poll announcement, the model code of conduct has also come into force with immediate effect, the SEC notification said.
The notification said that that Rule 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 (as applicable to the UT of Ladakh) provides for calling upon the Panchayat Halqas to elect Sarpanches and Panches. The election schedule issued by the poll body said that notification for the elections will be issued by the administrator and the SEC on October 26.
The last date for filing nominations is November 2 and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 3. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nomination by November 5 and November 21 will be polling day. The entire process is to be conducted by November 31, it added.
According to SEC, the model code of conduct should be followed by all political parties and that no party or candidate should indulge in any activity which may create or aggravate differences or mutual hatred or cause friction between people belonging to different castes and communities.
It strictly prohibits the use of places of worship for election propaganda and the use of public or private property for pasting posters without written permission.
Furthermore the code restricts political parties and candidates from using their official position or government machinery for election campaigning. Ministers and authorities have been barred from announcing financial grants, laying foundation stones, or making ad-hoc appointments in government departments from the time elections are announced.
In the meantime, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced a “historic milestone” for grassroots democracy in Ladakh through reconstitution of LAHDC (Amendment) Regulation, 2026.
The act allowed 100 constituencies for the eight Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils with expansion of eight districts in Ladakh.
"This almost doubles the number of councilors from the existing 52 to 100, across our newly structured councils – Leh: 22, Kargil: 21, Sankoo: 13, Changthang: 10, Nubra, Sham & Zanskar: 9 each and Drass: 7," said Saxena.
He said this is a rational and fair apportionment that uses panchayat halqas and municipal wards as foundational units, giving due weight to both elector population and geographical area.
"I am confident, the increased number of seats will significantly enhance local representation, strengthen grassroots democracy, and promote inclusive governance across every corner of Ladakh,” the LG added.
Read More