ETV Bharat / bharat

Ladakh Administration Withdraws Cases Against 20 More People Booked After Last Year's Protests

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena-led Ladakh administration has withdrawn cases against 20 more people booked during protest for statehood and Sixth Schedule last year.

The move comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the killings of four people in alleged police firing on September 24. Dozens others were injured during the protests after protesters clashed with security personnel and threw stones at them.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading the hunger strike in Leh at the time was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and 87 people were booked for different charges following the violence in the union territory.

After Wangchuk was released, withdrawal of cases against people was one of the main demands for Ladakh bodies including Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

“In the larger interest of peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year,” announced Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday.

He said that Ladakh police recommended a closure report for 20 individuals booked under (FIR no. 144/2005) under section 360 of the BNSS at Police Station Leh.