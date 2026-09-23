Ladakh Administration Withdraws Cases Against 20 More People Booked After Last Year's Protests
LG VK Saxena said the decision was taken "in the larger interest of peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh".
Published : September 23, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena-led Ladakh administration has withdrawn cases against 20 more people booked during protest for statehood and Sixth Schedule last year.
The move comes on the eve of the first anniversary of the killings of four people in alleged police firing on September 24. Dozens others were injured during the protests after protesters clashed with security personnel and threw stones at them.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was leading the hunger strike in Leh at the time was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and 87 people were booked for different charges following the violence in the union territory.
In the larger interest of peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year.— LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) September 23, 2026
Following a comprehensive review, the…
After Wangchuk was released, withdrawal of cases against people was one of the main demands for Ladakh bodies including Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
“In the larger interest of peace, public tranquility, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year,” announced Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday.
He said that Ladakh police recommended a closure report for 20 individuals booked under (FIR no. 144/2005) under section 360 of the BNSS at Police Station Leh.
“This decision ensures that these 20 individuals move forward positively with their lives and careers. By prioritizing justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh,” he added.
Earlier, the Ladakh administration withdrew cases against 25 individuals booked for the last year’s protest, taking the total number of people to 45.
This came on a day when Kargil Democratic Alliance and Leh Apex Body are holding foot march in Leh and held a rally in Kargil to mark the “martyrs day event”.
The Wednesday's march-led by Wangchuk started from Kharu in Leh in the morning to cover “symbolic” 20 kilometers toward Leh town.
Wangchuk is demanding hike in compensation from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 1 crore to families of four slain civilians. Early this month, the Ladakh administration announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh to families of those killed during last year's protests. It also announced Rs 3 lakh each for people with major injuries and Rs 1 lakh each for minor injuries to people.
People see this as an insult to them. We appeal to the nation to stand up for Ladakh during the martyrs' month. The martyrs should be granted compensation with due respect,” said Wangchuk, standing with a group of men and women in Nubra Valley, highlighting the role of the people in safeguarding the borders during the 1971 war.
He said that major decisions on land, liquor policy, industry and tourism should be taken collectively once a democratic set-up is established in the union territory.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra promised a new framework for Ladakh under Article 371 that can safeguard the union territory’s specific requirements covering land, culture, employment and environment. The draft will be discussed at the next meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs-led panel in the first week of October.
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